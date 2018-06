SSH Communications Security Plc has today received the following notification:

SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tatu Ylönen

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

(X) Legal person

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj

LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20180611214017_10

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2018-06-13

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008270

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3,808,650 Unit price: 2.02000 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 3,808,650 Volume weighted average price: 2.02000 EUR





For further information, please contact:



Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.ssh.com





SSH Communications Security

SSH Communications Security is a leading provider of enterprise cybersecurity solutions that monitor, control, and automate trusted access to critical data. The company’s long track record of innovation includes Secure Shell (SSH) – one of the world’s most widely used network security protocols. Customers worldwide trust our flagship Universal SSH Key Manager® and other solutions to manage access, while greatly reducing costs and compliance risks. The Company sells direct through offices in North America, Europe and Asia and through a global network of certified partners. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.