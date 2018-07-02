SSP Innovations Acquires TC Technology

DENVER, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/-- SSP Innovations, LLC (SSP) is pleased to announce the acquisition of TC Technology, a leading provider of mobile solutions and services for the utility, telecom, and pipeline industries. With the TC Technology (TCT) acquisition, SSP will acquire MIMS (Mobile Information Management System) – in addition to supporting the current functionality MIMS offers, SSP will also utilize it to extend its Lifecycle application suite for both graphic design and inspections.

"SSP had an overarching goal to add a mobile offering to our GIS business and our longstanding relationship with TC Technology made them the perfect fit," SSP CEO Skye Perry said. "SSP will embrace the existing MIMS product line while immediately focusing on integrating the technology into our existing work and asset management practice thus providing our customers with an unparalleled solution for both the back office and the mobile utility workforce."

"Beyond integrating SSP Lifecycle and MIMS Mobile to provide a seamlessly integrated work planning, compatible unit estimating, work order design, as-built editing, and asset inspection solution," TC Technology President Jason Linley added "SSP will also fully support the MIMS product line as it evolves into the era of the Esri utility network. This will enable our customers to utilize the new utility network data structures, tracing, editing, and workflow in a fully disconnected mobile environment."

Jason will continue to spearhead the advancement of mobile ArcGIS technology throughout the SSP business as Director of Mobile Product Management.

"As we are entering the next generation of utility, pipeline, and telecom GIS, SSP's continuing focus on consolidation of the top GIS firms provides a true competitive advantage as it will allow us to best service the industry for many years to come." Skye Perry added.

ABOUT SSP INNOVATIONS

SSP, with offices in Colorado & Wisconsin, is an IT services and software development company focused on delivering GIS, workforce management, joint use, and data maintenance solutions to electric, gas, and water utilities as well as oil & gas pipeline operators and telecommunication providers.

ABOUT TC Technology

TC Technology software streamlines fieldwork for utilities across North America delivering measurable benefits to operations, engineering, compliance and IT departments. Return on investment includes productivity savings, increased efficiency, and insightful analytics.

