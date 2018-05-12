Sabal Insurance Group Donates to Help Find Cure for Boys with Hunter Syndrome

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 12, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sabal Insurance Group is giving back to the community with a donation to Project Alive, a nonprofit with a mission to cure Hunter Syndrome. The donation will aid in funding research on gene therapy, a revolutionary approach to treating genetic diseases.

Hunter Syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis II (MPS II), is a rare genetic disease that is progressively debilitating, life-limiting and without a cure. It occurs almost exclusively in males and currently affects approximately 500 boys in the U.S. and less than 2,000 worldwide.

No cure exists for Hunter Syndrome. Currently, the only FDA-approved treatment on the market, enzyme replacement therapy, helps to stabilize symptoms of Hunter Syndrome, but doesn't prevent cognitive regression, meaning the child will continue to decline to an infantile state.

In 2013, gene therapy was performed on other forms of mucopolysaccharidosis with positive results, and a group of Hunter Syndrome families initiated a partnership with researchers at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio to begin research on Hunter Syndrome.

The only obstacle is the funding required for the first clinical trial for boys with Hunter Syndrome. Few companies are willing to invest in research for a disease that affects less than 200,000 people.

Project Alive aims to provide the funding required to carry out the necessary research to find a cure for the 500 boys suffering from Hunter Syndrome. To donate to the cause, click here.

"About a year ago, I attended a fundraising event for Sebastian Estevez, one of the boys with Hunter Syndrome. I was lucky enough to be able to meet this beautiful little boy and his amazing parents. Ever since then I've tried to do whatever I can to spread the word and help them raise the funding they need for the cure," said Cristina Iglesias, VP Client Services at Sabal Insurance Group.

Sabal's community outreach isn't limited to Project Alive. In addition, the South Florida insurance broker is participating in the 2018 March for Cancer, a 5k run/walk to support and raise awareness of cancer. March for Cancer is the first in a series of events designed to raise awareness of cancer in general and take a step toward eliminating the disease for good. The 8th annual March for Cancer is Saturday, May 19th, at 7 a.m. at DC Alexander Park in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

