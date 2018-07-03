FAIRFIELD, Conn., July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally Cohn, EVP is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Platinum Lifetime Member in the field of Consulting in recognition of her role as EVP of RecoveryPlanner.

Established since 1999 in an effort to formulate organizational resiliency solutions, RecoveryPlanner is a frontrunner within the industry of Business Resiliency. Offering a wide array of services to their clients, the organization specializes in providing software and professional services. Dedicated to offering their customers superior service, the group utilizes the latest advancements to ensure customer satisfaction. Having implemented the foundation of a , "web-based Business Continuity solutions," since then the firm has, "gone on to define other emerging trends in the industry, such as comprehensive integration services, a true enterprise-wide planning platform, unparalleled flexibility, and assistance with compliance and governance." The recipient of the Service Provider and Planning Software of the Year award, RecoveryPlanner has become a coveted name in the industry. The team at RecoveryPlanner is equipped in handling matters in regards to Resiliency Software, Business Continuity Planning, Disaster Recovery, Emergency Response, Operational Risk, Vendor Management, Compliance, and more.

With over seventeen years spent in her current position as EVP of RecoveryPlanner, Sally Cohn is a renowned expert within the field of Business Continuity. Amassing over thirty years of experience in the industry, throughout the course of her career, Cohn has attained extensive expertise within the areas of Business Resiliency Solutions and Disaster Relief.

Throughout the course of her education and training, Cohn attained her Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Work from the City University of New York and her Master of Science degree in Information Technology from Pace University.

To further her professional development, Cohn is an affiliate of several organizations including Business Continuity Institute and Disaster Recovery Institute International.

Charitable to various organizations, Cohn is an avid contributor to Wounded Warriors and the Huntington's disease organization.

When Cohn is not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Cohn dedicates this recognition to her husband, Joseph Zein and her daughters, Monica, Jessica, and Rebecca. Cohn also dedicates this recognition in loving memory of her parents, Arthur and Ethel Cohn.

For more information, please visit www.recoveryplanner.com

