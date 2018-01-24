ATX 3 690 0,0%  Dow 26 211 0,0%  Nasdaq 6 963 0,8%  Euro 1,2333 0,3% 
ATX P 1 860 -0,1%  EStoxx50 3 668 -0,1%  Nikkei 23 941 -0,8%  CHF 1,1731 -0,4% 
DAX 13 556 0,0%  FTSE100 7 692 -0,5%  Öl 69,9 0,0%  Gold 1 350 0,7% 

Samp a Aktie [WKN: 881463 / ISIN: FI0009003305]

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (groß) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Zertifikate Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Optionsscheine Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV Knock-Outs
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick

24.01.2018 13:20:34

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

SAMPO PLC               STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE       24 January 2018 at 2:20 pm

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 23 January 2018 below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total shares.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached  4.996% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		0.01% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		5.01% shares

Below 5% voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable) 5.01% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		0.01% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		5.02% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003305   27,743,056 shares

Below 5% voting rights 		  4.996% shares

Below 5% voting rights
SUBTOTAL A   27,743,056 shares

Below 5% voting rights 		  4.996% shares

Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument 		Expiration date Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement 		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
CFD N/A N/A Cash 66,566 shares

Below 5% voting rights 		0.01% shares

Below 5% voting rights
      SUBTOTAL B 66,566 shares

Below 5% voting rights 		0.01% shares

Below 5% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Sampo Plc (A)

mehr Nachrichten
  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Analysen zu Sampo Plc (A)

mehr Analysen
  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 
NEWS VON Geld Magazin Logo
Phönix aus der Asche
Börse Wien: Sommerflaute für Schnäppchenjagd nützen
Immofinanz: Alle Hausaufgaben erledigt
Multi Asset Fonds im Praxistest
Hypotheken-Darlehen: Österreichischer Immobilienmarkt auf dem Weg zur Preisblase

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sampo Plc (A) 48,46 0,96% Sampo Plc (A)

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
ATX fester -- DAX tritt auf der Stelle
Die Aufwärtsbewegung am heimischen Aktienmarkt gerät am Mittwoch ins Stocken.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH