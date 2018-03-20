ATX 3 458 0,4%  Dow 24 611 -1,4%  Nasdaq 6 865 -2,2%  Euro 1,2347 0,1% 
ATX P 1 743 0,3%  EStoxx50 3 395 -1,2%  Nikkei 21 269 -1,0%  CHF 1,1743 0,1% 
DAX 12 217 -1,4%  FTSE100 7 043 -1,7%  Öl 66,2 0,2%  Gold 1 317 0,0% 

SandRidge Energy Aktie [WKN DE: A2AS4M / ISIN: US80007P8692]

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (groß) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Zertifikate Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Optionsscheine Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV Knock-Outs
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick

20.03.2018 03:36:54

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

SandRidge Energy Rejects Midstates' Proposal; Reviews Strategic Alternatives


(RTTNews) - SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) announced that its Board has rejected Midstates Petroleum's unsolicited public offer to combine the two companies in a stock for stock merger at a 60%/40% exchange ratio.

After extensive analysis, SandRidge has concluded that the relative asset values of the two companies do not support a combination effected at current stock prices. The decision was primarily based on significantly differing opinions of Midstates' proven oil and gas reserves, largely related to the assessment of the number of economically viable drilling locations at current oil and gas prices, SandRidge said.

SandRidge recognizes the combination would likely result in meaningful synergies given the expectation that SandRidge could efficiently absorb Midstates' assets and operations with limited incremental expense. However, the Company does not support Midstates' estimate that the combined business plan would result in generally flat production and free cash flow of $320 million to $400 million, over the four year period from 2019 to 2022.

SandRidge said, "For these and other reasons, SandRidge has concluded that accepting Midstates' proposal would be highly dilutive and not in the best long-term interests of SandRidge stockholders."

Following the receipt of Midstates' offer, SandRidge has received indications of interest regarding alternative transactions from other oil and gas companies. As a result, the Company announced today that it will undertake a formal process to evaluate strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.

The process will include, but is not limited to, an evaluation of divestment or joint venture opportunities associated with its North Park Basin assets and potential corporate and asset combination options with other Mid-Continent operators, including Midstates, should it elect to participate in this competitive process.

SandRidge will thoroughly evaluate all third-party proposals and will pursue options which add incremental shareholder value relative to its continued standalone option.

Nachrichten zu SandRidge Energy Inc

mehr Nachrichten
  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu SandRidge Energy Inc

mehr Analysen
  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
21.06.17 SandRidge Energy Neutral Seaport Global Securities

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SandRidge Energy Inc 11,31 -3,25% SandRidge Energy Inc

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
Abwärtsfahrt geht weiter: Wall Street schließt mit kräftigen Abschlägen
Der US-Aktienmarkt musste am Montag deutliche Verluste verzeichnen.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH