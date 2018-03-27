Saudi Arabia Dental Care Market by Services and Major Cities - Outlook to 2021
The "Saudi Arabia Dental Care Market by Services (Endodontic, Prosthodontics, Implantlogy, Orthodontics, Cosmetic Dentistry, Periodontics), by Major Cities (Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam & Al-Khobar, Others) - Outlook to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The dental care service sector is anticipated to represent a strong growth in the coming years owing to overall increase in the dental care spending, growing penetration by the insurance and increase in the per capita income. It has been anticipated that Saudi Arabia dental care service market will augment positively increasing during 2017-2021. Dentists in the Kingdom have been focusing on increasing their presence on social media platforms. This is expected to continue in the near future when online ratings and reviews will be an important factor that patients will consider before going to a dentist.
Increasing online portals for dentistry and medical healthcare will aid the overall market. Rising number of enrollments in dentistry institutions coupled with increasing concern for good looks, white teeth and other dentistry services will contribute to overall market growth in Saudi Arabia dental care service market in upcoming years.
Companies Mentioned
- Al Muhaidib
- Avicena Centers
- Cham Clinic
- Dima Dental Center
- FRB Dental Clinic
- Kadoon Clinics
- Ram Dental Clinic
- Samaya Clinic
- Sigal Dental Clinic
- Star Smile Dental Center
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Market
Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Market Segmentations
Competitive Landscape of Major Players in Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Market
Future Outlook and Projections of Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Market
2. Appendix
2.1. Market Definitions
2.2. Abbreviations
2.3. Market Sizing and Modeling
Research Methodology
Approach - Market Sizing
Limitations
Variables (Dependent and Independent)
Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model
Regression Matrix
Final Conclusion
3. Saudi Arabia Dental Care Market Introduction
4. Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Market
4.1. Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Market Size, 2011-2016
5. Comparison of GCC Dental Care Service Market
6. Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Market Segmentation
6.1. By Organized and Unorganized Market, 2016
6.2. By Major Cities (Riyadh Province, Jeddah, Dammam & Al-Khobar and Others), 2016
6.3. By Services - (Endodontics, Prosthodontics, Orthodontics, Periodontics, Implantlogy, Cosmetic Dentistry and Others), 2016
6.4. By Domestic and Foreign Customers, 2016
7. Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Customer Profile
7.1. By Population, 2016
7.2. By Age Group, 2016
7.3. By Gender, 2016
8. Investment Required to Setup Dental Clinic in Saudi Arabia
9. Decision Making Parameters to Choose a Dental Clinic
10. Government Regulations in Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Market
10.1. Additional Licensing
Additional Licensing in Teeth Implants-Prosthetic Aspect
Additional Licensing in Dental Implants-Surgical Aspect
Additional licensing in Both Prosthodontic-Surgical Aspects of Dental Implants for GP Dentists
Management of Temporomandibular joint
Maxillofacial Prosthodontics
New Regulations in Saudi Arabia
11. Trends, Developments and Growth Drivers in Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Market
11.1. Emergence of Saudi Arabia for Dental Tourism
11.2. Increasing Popularity of Organized Clinics
11.3. Varied Customer Groups
11.4. Immigration and Migration of the Dental Workforce
11.5. Changing Trends Towards Cosmetic Dentistry
11.6. Increasing Commercialization in Dental Education
12. SWOT Analysis in Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Market
13. Competition in Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Market
13.1. Market Share of Organized Dental Clinics, 2016
14. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Market
15. Dental Institutions in Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Market
16. Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2017-21
16.1. By Organized and Unorganized Market, 2021
16.2. By Services, 2021 Where does the growth of DentalCare Service Lies in the Future?
16.3. Upcoming Trends in Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Market
16.4. Analyst Recommendation
17. Macroeconomic Factors Affecting Saudi Arabia Dental Care Service Market, 2011-2021
17.1. Population of Saudi Arabia, 2011-2021
17.2. Number of Dentists, 2011-2021
17.3. Government Expenditure on Healthcare, 2011-2021
17.4. Number of Dental Clinics, 2011-2021
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hzz68g/saudi_arabia?w=5
