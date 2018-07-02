Scan Global Logistics Expands in Australia

STOCKHOLM, July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The acquisition of Kestrel Freight & Customs Pty Ltd. (Kestrel) effective July 2, 2018 provides Scan Global Logistics Pty. Ltd. (SGL) with a more comprehensive logistics network that will establish a stronger position and enable us to serve our customers even better in the Australian market.

"I am convinced that Kestrel is a perfect fit to SGL Australia with its complementary business model and customer centric approach. Kestrel has demonstrated impressive growth in their core activities and the acquisition will provide us with a wider network and strengthen our services in the Australian market", Raymond Thomas Street, managing director in SGL Australia, says.

About Kestrel

Kestrel is an Australian full-service freight forwarder that provides logistic support to projects in industries such as mining, construction, oil & gas and telecommunication.

"The acquisition is a very exciting event for both companies, for our customers, our employees and our subcontractors. Our companies have worked together frequently in the past and we hold similar values and philosophies on providing our services and developing relationships", Geoff Butcher, Managing Director in Kestrel, says.

About Scan Global Logistics

Scan Global Logistics Pty Ltd is a part of the Scan Global Logistics Group, a large international company head quartered in Copenhagen Denmark, having over 90 locations across the globe and with more than 40 years of experience. For more information, please visit the homepage www.scangl.com.

