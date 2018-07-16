Scandinavian Business Icon/TV Personality to Shake Up U.S. Hair Salon Industry

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After building Nikita Hair, one of Europe's leading salon chains, into a household name, self-made Scandinavian entrepreneur, philanthropist, and TV personality Inger Ellen Nicolaisen has set her sights on the United States. Letting no obstacle stand in her way, the famously outspoken business woman has already put her stake in the ground in Florida, with a highly ambitious plan to grow in the United States through franchising.

Nicolaisen founded Nikita Hair in 1984 with a mission of empowering individuals to be their best self. The company's team building philosophy fosters creativity, responsibility and openness, and has propelled the brand toward success. Its name inspired by Elton John's super hit "Nikita," the brand has grown into one of the most profitable hair salon chains in the world, with 150+ locations throughout Europe. Its proven franchise model and proprietary seven-step training process is easily replicated in the United States, where Nicolaisen sees limitless growth opportunities in the $62 billion-dollar beauty industry.

In addition to building a multi-million-dollar hair salon franchise, Nicolaisen is famous for her charitable efforts and her hit television series, The Candidate, which aired in 2004, as one of the European versions of The Apprentice. However, she came from humble beginnings. Nicolaisen was raised in a small Norwegian town, in an environment with an alcoholic father. After becoming a mother at age 15, Nicolaisen battled homelessness, and worked hard to make ends meet. Her new responsibilities pushed her to develop the skills she needed to succeed in the business world. As a result, Nicolaisen successfully launched Nikita Hair to fulfill her passion of helping people look and feel their best, most authentic self.

"If you are going to build a brand, you have to build the stylist behind the chair. People don't care how much you know – until they know how much you care," Nicolaisen said. "At Nikita Hair, we go above and beyond to empower and support our managers and stylists to feel confident and good about themselves. This culture translates into exceptional client service, with our Great Feeling Guarantee. Our stylists serve as hair advisors who counsel clients on how to care for their hair after they leave the salon, helping them maintain that great feeling they get when their hair is professionally done."

With an "inclusive over exclusive" mentality, every Nikita Hair salon offers a wide array of hair and scalp services inspired by international trends for both women and men at affordable prices. At Nikita Hair, stylists provide clients with a full assessment, and advice on products and treatments to keep their hair in the best shape. Every salon offers an exclusive line of products – Eleni and Chris – made from Scandinavian ingredients providing additional revenue streams for franchisees.

"We are in the identity business. Our team members have real passion for hair. Our mission is to make clients look twice as nice and twice as confident, giving a great overall experience - and a great feeling," Nicolaisen added.

Nicolaisen's upbringing also inspired her to change the lives of disadvantaged children. In 1995, Nicolaisen first visited an orphans' home in Lithuania, and was immediately keen to helping the orphans who lived there. In total, Nicolaisen has 14 children, 3 biological and 11 from an orphans' home. In 2000, Inger Ellen launched A Hand to Children, a non-profit foundation dedicated to empowering orphaned, abandoned and disadvantaged children to live a better life and have hope for the future. The organization supports many children's rights projects, and provides clothing, food, and medicine.

"Every haircut can help feed a hungry child. In this way, our franchisees are giving back and creating an impact on people across the globe," said Nicolaisen, adding that the company has committed a portion of the royalties received to support the organization.

Nikita Hair is currently seeking inspired franchise partners with management experience, communication skills and a positive, enthusiastic attitude. The company would like to work with driven individuals to expand the brand through single and multi-unit franchise agreements in target markets across the country. Prior experience in the hair salon industry is not a requirement.

About Nikita Hair

Nikita Hair is a leading international, modern hair salon delivering a variety of high-quality hair and scalp services, and a salon signature collection, Eleni and Chris, with treatments and products, made from ingredients sourced from Scandinavia. With 150+ locations throughout Europe, Nikita Hair recently announced expansion plans throughout the United States, with corporate U.S. headquarters in Boca Raton, FL. Every Nikita Hair salon offers a wide array of services and personalized appointments to keep clients looking and feeling their best, authentic self. For more information on the Nikita Hair franchise opportunity, visit https://nikitahair.com/nikita-hair-franchise/ or call (305) 592 9229.

