SciCan Announces the Appointment of Mark Pontarelli

CANONSBURG, Pa., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SciCan, Inc., manufacturer of infection control products, is proud to announce Mark Pontarelli as its new Sales Representative based in Nashville, TN.

Mark will be responsible for managing SciCan's product lines in Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky and parts Tennessee and Florida.

Mark has an extensive background in the US dental market. He was in equipment and clinical sales for a-dec for twelve years in the Southeast, as well as Arizona. Mark also marketed an all-tissues laser for one year with Convergent Dental.

Contact:

Mike Etheridge

US Marketing Manager and Central Region Sales Manager

SciCan, Inc.

701 Technology Drive

Canonsburg, PA 15317

Phone: 724-820-1600

Email: metheridge@scican.com

