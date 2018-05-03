CANONSBURG, Pa., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SciCan, Inc., manufacturer of infection control products, is proud to announce Scott Rinnas as its new Sales Representative based in Chicago, IL.



Scott will be responsible for managing SciCan's product lines in Northern Illinois, Wisconsin, and Northern Michigan.



Scott comes to us with an extensive background in the US dental market. He has held positions across the country with Henry Schein Dental, and most recently Crosstex International. Scott holds a Bachelors degree from Michigan State University in Marketing, Sales, and Entrepreneurship.

Contact:



Mike Etheridge

US Marketing Manager and Central Region Sales Manager

SciCan, Inc.

701 Technology Drive

Canonsburg, PA 15317

Phone: 724-820-1600

Email: metheridge@scican.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scican-announces-the-appointment-of-scott-rinnas-300642569.html

SOURCE SciCan