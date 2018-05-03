03.05.2018 23:49:00

SciCan Announces the Appointment of Sheila Barone

CANONSBURG, Pa., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SciCan, Inc. is proud to welcome Sheila Barone to the newly created position of Sales Representative, Infection Control in Denver, CO. Sheila's responsibilities include working closely with our distributors and our local SciCan Sales Reps to sell the OPTIM product line to dental offices.

Contact:

Justin Philo
Western Region Sales Manager
SciCan, Inc.
701 Technology Drive
Canonsburg, PA 15317
Phone: 724-820-1600
Email: jphilo@scican.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scican-announces-the-appointment-of-sheila-barone-300642573.html

SOURCE SciCan

