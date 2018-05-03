CANONSBURG, Pa., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SciCan, Inc. is proud to welcome Sheila Barone to the newly created position of Sales Representative, Infection Control in Denver, CO. Sheila's responsibilities include working closely with our distributors and our local SciCan Sales Reps to sell the OPTIM product line to dental offices.

Contact:

Justin Philo

Western Region Sales Manager

SciCan, Inc.

701 Technology Drive

Canonsburg, PA 15317

Phone: 724-820-1600

Email: jphilo@scican.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scican-announces-the-appointment-of-sheila-barone-300642573.html

SOURCE SciCan