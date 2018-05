Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, announces that Seattle-based property management leader Blanton Turner has chosen to move its entire portfolio to RealPage software following a competitive review. The company will be using RealPage’s Accounting, Leasing & Rents and other core products in addition to a number of ancillary solutions.

Blanton Turner manages 53 apartment communities across Washington and Oregon, comprising 4,140 conventional and 1,169 student apartment homes, and over 1.3 million square feet of commercial properties.

"We considered all the major players, including the one we were already with, before deciding to transition to RealPage,” said Heidi Turner, a principal at Blanton Turner. "There were a couple of critical issues where RealPage had an advantage that moved the needle in their direction.”

First, said Turner, is the superior flexibility of RealPage’s reporting. "We strive for best-in-class management, and this involves being really creative about how we extract and use data from software for decision-making,” she explained. "Information is the new currency, and basic reporting doesn’t make the most of it – you have to be able to pull the data you want in the format you want, and RealPage’s solution is superior at this.”

The other major advantage Blanton Turner sees in RealPage is its integration of many of the ancillary software tools Blanton Turner already uses and admires. "We realized that one after another of these solutions had been acquired by RealPage and integrated into their platform, so by moving to RealPage we’d benefit by having these solutions work seamlessly together.”

"Blanton Turner is an innovator that is always looking for solutions that improve operating performance, and we are thrilled by their choice of RealPage,” said Ashley Glover, Chief Operating Officer at RealPage. "We have been pushing the ‘outperform’ concept for a while now, and we love it when a great company switches to us in order to realize benefits they can’t get from their current vendor – particularly when it’s a major competitor of ours.”

Turner says the rollout of RealPage software is slated to begin in May and to be completed by the end of 2018.

About RealPage

RealPage is a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. Clients use its platform to improve operating performance and increase capital returns. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves more than 12,400 clients worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about the company, visit https://www.realpage.com.

About Blanton Turner

Blanton Turner is a leading Seattle-based property management firm that currently oversees more than 75 properties in the Seattle area. Blanton Turner offers real estate developers and owners solutions that span pre-development, marketing lease-ups, repositioning, office/retail and financial services with extensive expertise in student and multi-family housing. www.blantonturner.com

