Seek Capital Adopts an Indian Rhino in Partnership with the LA Zoo

LOS ANGELES, July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seek Capital is proud to announce that the company has teamed up with the LA Zoo to adopt a Rhino. Specifically, Seek Capital adopted an Indian Rhinoceros as part of the Animals Depend on People, Too! (ADOPT) program at the Los Angeles Zoo.

Indian rhinos are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). There are about 2,400 Indian Rhinos in existence. They currently live in parts of northeastern India and Nepal. Illegal poaching for their horns and habitat destruction are the major threat to their survival. It is these threats that almost brought the species to extinction in the 1900s. Staunch protection by Indian and Nepalese wildlife authorities has been a great asset to their preservation.

The Indian rhino inhabits swamp-like or grassland environments. Most are found in protected areas. Indian Rhinos graze mostly on various types of grasses, leaves and aquatic plants and fruits.

According to CEO Roy Ferman, "We are super excited to have the opportunity to work with the LA Zoo to adopt a Rhino. At Seek Capital, our spirit animal is the Rhino as we attempt to have the charge forward, get the job done that Rhino's live their lives with. As a growing startup just a few short years ago, we were inspired by the Rhino and collectively adopted this life approach. We are proud to now contribute real dollars to a real problem, the protection of this incredibly beautiful and strong animal. It is awesome to see our efforts transpire into the real world and help these incredible Indian Rhinos. This is just the first step of our larger plan of stepping up and doing our part for the community."

ABOUT SEEK CAPITAL

Seek Capital is the leader in start up business loans. Launched in 2015, Seek Capital has helped solve the challenge of early stage business owners obtaining capital in the form of an unsecured line of credit to launch or growth their small business.

The company has grown by combining the Seek Capital proprietary lender matching platform, Capital Seeker® with its dedication to providing a hands on, consultative approach to each client. By utilizing the Capital Seeker® the company is able to provide real time underwriting decisions allowing business owners to instantly know their funding options.

To date, the company has matched over 20,000 successful applications across the United States. Seek Capital has an A rating with the Better Business Bureau, is a consistent Top 3 rated or Winner of Lending Tree's Lender Award and was Ranked #44 by Glassdoor Best Place to Work 2017. For more information, visit https://www.seekcapital.com

SOURCE Seek Capital