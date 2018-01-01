Sensex Falls 244 Points On Profit Taking; Nifty Ends At 10,435

(RTTNews) - Indian shares succumbed to profit taking on Monday after reaching record highs last year despite sluggish corporate earnings and short-term disruptions caused by the implementation of the GST. Lack of cues from global markets also weighed on markets.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session down 244 points or 0.72 percent at 33,812.75 after clocking its best performance in recent years to jump 27.91 percent in 2017.

The broader Nifty index slid 95.15 points or 0.90 percent to 10,435.55 after climbing as much as 28.65 percent in 2017.

Bosch, IndusInd Bank, BPCL, TCS and Infratel fell around 2 percent in the Nifty pack, while Cipla, Coal India and Indiabulls Housing Finance rose 1-2 percent.

Reliance Naval and Engineering, formerly Reliance Defense and Engineering Limited, soared 38.7 percent on high volumes.

Golden Tobacco rallied 5 percent after Plus Corporate Ventures, its director Pramod Jain and J.P. Financial Services made an open offer to buy 25 percent stake in the company.