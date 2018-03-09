ATX 3 463 0,7%  Dow 24 895 0,4%  Nasdaq 6 966 0,5%  Euro 1,2309 -0,1% 
ATX P 1 744 0,7%  EStoxx50 3 413 1,1%  Nikkei 21 555 0,9%  CHF 1,1715 0,1% 
DAX 12 356 0,9%  FTSE100 7 203 0,6%  Öl 63,8 -0,1%  Gold 1 318 -0,3% 

09.03.2018 03:47:43

Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher At Open


(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Friday amid easing geopolitical tensions after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had offered to halt nuclear and missile tests and expressed his desire to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump through South Korean national security adviser Chung Eui-yong.

Sentiment also received a boost after the White House slapped import tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent for aluminum but exempted Canada and Mexico and offered the possibility of excluding other allies, backtracking from an earlier "no-exceptions" stance.

Asian stocks are trading mostly higher ahead of BoJ rate decision and the U.S. jobs report due later in the day. Gold prices slipped on a firmer dollar while crude oil futures rose in Asian trade.

Overnight, the major U.S. averages rose around half a percent and the pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed 1.1 percent as the European Central Bank offered a brighter assessment of economic growth and indicated a willingness to maintain rates at low levels if warranted.

Closer home, benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped around 1 percent on Thursday to rebound from six days of losses, while the rupee fell by 25 paise to end at 65.14 per dollar amid foreign fund outflows.

