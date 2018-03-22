Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may follow global markets higher on Thursday, although higher oil prices may prompt traders to book some profits at higher levels.

Dollar weakness and a surprise draw in U.S. crude inventories helped lift oil prices, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures trading above $65 a barrel at 0122 GMT.

Asian stocks eked out modest gains and the dollar extended losses despite the U.S. Federal Reserve steepening the path of rate hikes in 2019 and 2020.

A cautious undertone prevails amid reports that U.S. President Donald Trump may announce about $50 billion of tariffs against China over intellectual-property violations.

U.S. stocks saw considerable volatility before closing modestly lower overnight after a strong labor market and strength in the broader economy compelled the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points. The Fed upgraded its economic outlook and increased its 2019 expectations for the Fed funds rate.

The Dow and the S&P 500 slid around 0.2 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.3 percent.

European markets ended Wednesday's session on a mixed note ahead of the widely anticipated Fed policy decision.

Closer home, benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty closed higher for a second day running on Wednesday, while the rupee ended little changed at 65.21 against the dollar.