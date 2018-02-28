Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower As Investors Await GDP Data

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open lower on Wednesday on concerns about faster rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve after new Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank's view that further gradual increases in interest rates would be appropriate to attain objectives of maximum employment and stable consumer prices.

Lower GST collection for January and caution ahead of GDP data for December quarter due later in the day may also keep investors nervous.

The total revenue collection under GST for January stood at Rs 86,318 crore, compared with Rs 86,703 crore collected in December 2017.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said that a single rate for GST cannot work at the moment but the compliance will be made simpler.

On GDP growth, he said that policy changes accompanied by a supportive global environment will enable India to grow by more than 7-8 percent.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell modestly on Tuesday while the rupee fell by 8 paise to end at 64.87 per dollar, extending losses for the second straight session.

Asian stocks remain broadly lower, although Fed chief's upbeat outlook on the world's largest economy helped to limit overall losses. Benchmark indexes in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea are down between 0.4 percent and 0.9 percent.

Gold held steady and the dollar stood near a three-week high against a basket of currencies while oil extended losses for the second straight session on concerns over rising U.S. crude stockpiles.

Investors shrugged off weak manufacturing data from China, with the official gauge of manufacturing growth hitting its lowest level in 19 months due to Spring Festival holiday closures.

Overnight, U.S. stocks fell sharply after new Fed Chairman Jerome Powell highlighted the strengthening economy during his congressional testimony, raising concerns over the possibility of four rate increases this year.

In economic releases, reports on durable goods orders and consumer confidence painted a mixed picture of the economy. The Dow and the Nasdaq Composite fell around 1.2 percent while the S&P 500 shed 1.3 percent.

European markets ended Tuesday's session mostly lower after a choppy session. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.2 percent.

The German DAX slid 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index closed marginally lower and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.1 percent.