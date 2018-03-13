ATX 3 483 -0,1%  Dow 25 179 -0,6%  Nasdaq 7 131 0,4%  Euro 1,2332 0,0% 
ATX P 1 756 0,1%  EStoxx50 3 429 0,3%  Nikkei 21 814 0,0%  CHF 1,1686 0,0% 
DAX 12 418 0,6%  FTSE100 7 215 -0,1%  Öl 64,8 -0,2%  Gold 1 321 -0,2% 

Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening Flat Despite Upbeat Data


(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open largely unchanged on Tuesday, tracking mixed global cues. That said, underlying sentiment may remain supported as both industrial output data for January and inflation figures for February topped market expectations, bringing cheer to policymakers as well as investors worried over slowing growth and rising inflationary expectations.

Consumer price inflation slowed to a four-month low of 4.44 percent in February from 5.07 percent in January, helping reinforce views that the RBI will hold rates steady at its April meeting.

Factory output for January soared to 7.5 percent as compared to 3.5 percent in the corresponding month of 2017 on the back of impressive numbers by manufacturing.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped around 2 percent on Monday while the rupee rose by 13 paise to close at 65.04 per dollar.

Asian stock markets are trading mixed this morning, while the dollar sagged on the back of declining U.S. Treasury yields ahead of U.S. inflation data due later in the day. Oil extended overnight losses on concerns over rising U.S. output.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as trade-war worries lingered and investors awaited key data this week for direction. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4 percent to a fresh record closing high, the Dow dropped 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 slid 0.1 percent.

European markets ended Monday's session mostly higher, helped by merger and acquisition news in Germany. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.3 percent. The German DAX rose 0.6 percent and France's CAC 40 index finished marginally higher while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 index edged down 0.1 percent.

