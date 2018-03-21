Sensex, Nifty Seen Slightly Higher Ahead Of Fed Decision

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open a tad higher on Wednesday, tracking firm global markets as investors look ahead to interest-rate announcements from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.

That said, oil prices are heading north once again, a development that may affect India's inflation trajectory and current account deficit.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fluctuated before finishing modestly higher on Tuesday as traders covered short positions after recent string of losses. The rupee slipped by 3 paise to finish at a four-month low of 65.20 per dollar.

Sugar stocks could be in focus today after the government scrapped export duty on raw and refined sugar to boost shipments.

Reliance Infrastructure subsidiary Delhi Airport Metro Express has moved the Delhi High Court seeking execution of the arbitration award it had won against Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Tata Motors said it would increase the prices of its entire range of passenger vehicles by up to Rs. 60,000 with effect from April 1.

State Bank of India (SBI)-led lenders forum has moved the Supreme Court seeking to allow Reliance Communications to complete the sale of its wireless assets to Reliance Jio Infocomm.

Asian stocks are trading mostly higher this morning, although volumes remained muted ahead of the looming Fed rate hike. Japanese markets are closed to mark the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

U.S. stocks rose overnight as a rise in oil prices to three-week highs boosted energy stocks, helping offset trade-war worries and a Facebook data breach scandal. The Dow rose half a percent, the S&P 500 inched up 0.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.3 percent.

European markets fluctuated on Tuesday before finishing slightly higher as the euro and pound weakened after the release of weaker-than-expected readings on German economic confidence and U.K. inflation.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose half a percent. The German DAX gained 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index added 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.3 percent.