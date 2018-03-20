Sensex, Nifty Set To Join Global Selloff

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open a tad lower on Tuesday, mirroring weak cues from Wall Street, Europe and Asia after it emerged that Facebook allowed improper access to user data.

Also, investors fear that U.S. President Donald Trump may impose additional protectionist trade measures, adding to ongoing worries of a potential U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 dropped around 1.4 percent overnight, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.8 percent as Facebook plunged to its worst loss in four years on privacy concerns.

European markets also fell on Monday to extend last week's pullback. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index declined 1.1 percent despite news that the European Union has reached a post-Brexit transitional deal ahead of the EU summit due this week.

The German DAX fell 1.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index dropped 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 1.7 percent.

In Asia, benchmark indexes in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea are down between half a percent and 1 percent this morning.

Gold prices edged lower on dollar strength as investors looked ahead to the Fed and BoE meetings. Oil rose in Asian trading, helped by tensions in the Middle East even as gains remained capped by rising output in the United States.

Closer home, benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell for a fourth consecutive session on Monday while the rupee slid by 23 paise to close at one-week low of 65.17 per dollar on concerns over widening current account deficit.

In corporate news, Binani Industries moved the National Company Law Tribunal to terminate the insolvency proceedings in relation to Binani Cement after UltraTech Cement agreed to buy the debt-laden company.

BGR Energy Systems has secured an order worth Rs 87.68 crore from Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation.

Future Retail has received RBI approval to raise FPI limit in the company to 49 percent from 24 percent.