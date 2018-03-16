Sensex, Nifty Set To Open Lower On Muted Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open lower on Friday as global markets turned defensive on concerns over the U.S. investigation into the Trump Organization and renewed worries that U.S. tariffs could hurt the global economy.

Elsewhere, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is also under pressure for suspicions of a cover-up in a corruption scandal involving land sales.

Asian stocks are trading mostly lower in cautious trade and the dollar held overnight gains while gold prices held steady amid safe-haven demand on rising political tensions between the United Kingdom and Russia.

Oil traded flat after ending a choppy session higher on Thursday as the International Energy Agency said global oil demand is likely to pick up this year.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed after the release of mixed readings on housing, manufacturing and the labor market. While the Dow rose half a percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent.

European markets ended Thursday's session with modest gains after two sessions of losses on worries about a global trade war. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained half a percent.

The German DAX rose 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index advanced 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.1 percent.

Closer home, benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell around half a percent on Thursday, with banking and energy stocks pacing the decliners. The rupee fell by 10 paise to close at 64.93 per dollar.

There is some positive news on the data front as figures released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed that India's trade deficit in February narrowed to a five-month low of $12 billion after widening to a 56-month high a month ago.

Ratings agency Fitch has pegged India's GDP growth at 7.3 percent next fiscal and 7.5 percent in 2019-20 while the World Bank sees growth accelerating to 7.3 percent in 2018-19, from 6.7 percent in the current financial year. The IMF also expects India's growth to pick up this year after two "transitory shocks" - the demonetization and the GST.

While calling the introduction of GST a historic reform, the World Bank said it is among the complicated ones in the world.