Sensex, Nifty Set To See Gap-down Opening

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open sharply lower on Friday, tracking weak global cues on fears of increased trade tensions between the U.S. and China after the Trump administration imposed tariffs on as much as $60bn worth of Chinese goods imports.

Gold prices hit two-week high, the yen firmed up and dollar weakened while oil prices rose over 1 percent after Saudi Arabia said that OPEC and Russian-led production curbs introduced in 2017 will need to be extended into 2019 in order to tighten the market.

Benchmark indexes in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea are currently down 2-3 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged as much as 2.9 percent overnight, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.4 percent and the S&P 500 plummeted 2.5 percent.

European stocks, meanwhile, hit three-week lows, with disappointing Eurozone private sector data and weak German business sentiment figures as well as mounting worries over global trade war weighing on markets.

The Bank of England left interest rates on hold, as widely expected, but left the door open to raise rates in May.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index retreated 1.6 percent. The German DAX dropped 1.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 1.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 1.2 percent.

Closer home, benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell around 0.4 percent on Thursday after oil prices surged and the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points while reiterating its plan to raise rates gradually. The rupee, however, ended up by 0.15 percent at 65.11 per dollar.

Banks may come under heavy selling pressure once again after the CBI filed a case against Hyderabad-based Totem Infrastructure Ltd for allegedly defrauding a consortium of eight banks led by Union Bank of India (UBI) to the tune of Rs. 1,394 crore.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has ordered status quo to be maintained in the sale of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Communications' wireless assets to Reliance Jio.