Sensex, Nifty To Open Lower On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open lower on Monday as a Fed meeting looms and concerns over domestic political instability as well the prospects of a global trade war continue to keep investors cautious.

Asian stock markets are trading mixed this morning as focus shifted to the U.S. Fed policy meeting due this week. Chinese and Hong Kong shares are little changed after Chinese President Xi Jinping was re-elected unanimously to the post over the weekend by the country's legislature.

Gold edged lower on a firmer dollar while oil prices eased after posting solid gains last week.

U.S. stocks rose on Friday as a pair of positive economic reports on industrial production and consumer sentiment helped offset worries about political uncertainty amidst reports that President Donald Trump plans to remove national security adviser H.R. McMaster.

The Dow rose 0.3 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite ended on a flat note.

European markets also ended a choppy session higher on Friday as the euro fell against the dollar in the wake of disappointing inflation data and upbeat data from the U.S.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.2 percent. The German DAX rose 0.4 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both inched up around 0.3 percent.

Closer home, benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty dropped around 0.3 percent last week as the BJP's defeat in by-polls and the ongoing turmoil in the banking sector overshadowed positive economic data.

The YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh is moving a no-confidence motion against Narendra Modi government today over the issue of granting "Special Category Status" to the state.

The direction of foreign fund flows, rising concerns of global trade headwinds and banking sector woes may also influence investor sentiment as the week progresses.