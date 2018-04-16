Serinus Energy Inc.: AIM Schedule One Announcement and Appendix

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR ISSUE OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, SUBSCRIBE FOR OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRE ANY NEW COMMON SHARES OF Serinus Energy INC.

CALGARY, Alberta, April 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serinus Energy Inc. ("Serinus", "SEN" or the "Company") (TSX:SEN) (WSE:SEN), is pleased to announce that it has taken the first steps towards admission of its common shares to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange by filing the attached draft notification with completion planned for early May 2018. The Company has also posted an updated corporate presentation on its website www.serinusenergy.com.

The whole appendix is available on Serinus Energy's SEDAR profile at https://www.sedar.com/DisplayCompanyDocuments.do?lang=EN&issuerNo=00008682

About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

For further information, please refer to the Serinus website (www.serinusenergy.com) or contact the following:

Serinus Energy Inc.

Calvin Brackman

Vice President, External Relations & Strategy

Tel.: +1-403-264-8877

cbrackman@serinusenergy.com Serinus Energy Inc.

Jeffrey Auld

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: +1-403-264-8877

jauld@serinusenergy.com

Translation : This news release has been translated into Polish from the English original.

Forward-looking Statements This release may contain forward-looking statements made as of the date of this announcement with respect to future activities that either are not or may not be historical facts. Although the Company believes that its expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, any potential results suggested by such statements involve risk and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Various factors that could impair or prevent the Company from completing the expected activities on its projects include that the Company's projects experience technical and mechanical problems, there are changes in product prices, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, the state of the national or international monetary, oil and gas, financial , political and economic markets in the jurisdictions where the Company operates and other risks not anticipated by the Company or disclosed in the Company's published material. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties and actual results may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in this announcement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement, unless required by law.

Important notice

This document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to subscribe for, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or to subscribe for, common or ordinary shares of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") and this document is not for distribution in or into the United States, Japan, Australia, the Republic of South Africa or any other jurisdiction where it is unlawful to do so. The Ordinary Shares have not nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (as amended) (the "Act") or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States or under the applicable securities laws of Japan or Australia, the Republic of South Africa or Canada and, unless an exemption under such Act or laws is available, may not be offered for sale or subscription or sold or subscribed directly or indirectly within the United States, Japan or Australia, the Republic of South Africa or Canada for the account or benefit of any national, resident or citizen thereof. The distribution of this document in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of such jurisdictions.

No Ordinary Shares have been nor will be publicly offered as defined in Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 4 November 2003 on prospectuses to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading and amending Directive 2001/34/EC, as amended (the "Prospectus Directive") and as implemented in member states of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"), including Poland. Any person making or intending to make any offer of Ordinary Shares hereby within any such EEA member state should do so only in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Company to publish a prospectus.

In relation to each member state of the EEA which has implemented the Prospectus Directive (each a "Relevant Member State") the Company has not made and will not make a public offering of securities in that Relevant Member State. For the purposes of this document, the expression "a public offering" in relation to any securities in any Relevant Member State means a communication to a number of persons/entities not lesser than specified in such Relevant Member State's legislation (e.g. in Poland to at least 150 persons or to an unspecified addressee), or to an unspecified addressee if the Relevant Member State has implemented the relevant provision of Directive 2010/73/EU of the European Parliament and the Council amending the Prospectus Directive, in any form and by any means, presenting sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the securities to be offered, so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase or subscribe to these securities as the same may be varied in that Relevant Member State by any measure implementing the Prospectus Directive in that Relevant Member State.

No public offering of Ordinary Shares has been made in any Relevant Member State. No public offering of the Ordinary Shares in any Relevant Member State may be conducted prior to the publication of a prospectus in relation to such Ordinary Shares that has been approved by the competent authority in that Relevant Member State or, where appropriate, approved in another Relevant Member State and notified to the competent authority in that Relevant Member State, all in accordance with the Prospectus Directive, except that an offer to the public in that Relevant Member State of Ordinary Shares may be made at any time under the following exemptions under the Prospectus Directive, if they have been implemented in that Relevant Member State: (i) to European Qualified Investors; (ii) to fewer than 100 natural or legal persons, or fewer than 150 natural or legal persons if the Relevant Member State has implemented the relevant provision of Directive 2010/73/EU of the European Parliament and the Council amending the Prospectus Directive; or (iii) in any other circumstances falling within Article 3(2) of the Prospectus Directive, provided that no such offer of Ordinary Shares shall result in a requirement for the publication by the Company of a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Directive or any measure implementing the Prospectus Directive in a Relevant Member State.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Serinus Energy Inc. via Globenewswire

