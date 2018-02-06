ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Results

ServiceMaster
Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of
essential residential and commercial services, today announced a plan to
release its unaudited fourth-quarter and full-year 2017 financial
results after 6 a.m. central time (7 a.m. eastern time) on Tuesday,
February 27, 2018. The company will hold a conference call to discuss
its financial and operating results at 8 a.m. central time (9 a.m.
eastern time) on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.
The company invites all interested parties to join Chief Executive
Officer Nik Varty, Chief Financial Officer Tony DiLucente and Vice
President, Investor Relations and Treasurer Brian Turcotte as they
provide an update on and discuss the company's operational performance
and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended
December 31, 2017. Participants may join this conference call by dialing
800.939.4079 (or international participants, +1.212.231.2902).
Additionally, the conference call will be available via webcast. A slide
presentation highlighting the company’s results will also be available.
To participate via webcast and view the presentation, visit the
company’s investor
relations home page.
The call will be available for replay until March 29, 2018. To access
the replay of this call, please call 800.633.8284 and enter reservation
number 21882230 (international participants: +1.402.977.9140,
reservation number 21882230). Or you can review the webcast on the
company’s investor
relations home page.
About ServiceMaster
ServiceMaster (NYSE: SERV) solves the homeowner’s dilemma. Every day, we
visit more than 75,000 homes and businesses through our extensive
service network of expert professionals. Technology powers our trusted
experts to engage with customers so they can order, buy and receive
services when, where and how they want them. Our well-recognized brands
includes American Home Shield (home warranties), AmeriSpec (home
inspections), Furniture Medic (furniture repair), Merry Maids
(residential cleaning), ServiceMaster Clean (janitorial and residential
floor cleaning), ServiceMaster Restore (disaster restoration) and
Terminix (termite and pest control). Like, follow or visit us at facebook.com/ServiceMaster,
linkedin.com/ServiceMaster,
twitter.com/ServiceMaster,
or servicemaster.com.
ServiceMaster is the Official Home Services Provider of Minor League
Baseball™.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180206005485/en/