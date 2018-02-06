ATX 3 403 -3,0%  Dow 24 346 -4,6%  Nasdaq 6 496 -3,9%  Euro 1,2325 -0,5% 
ATX P 1 711 -3,1%  EStoxx50 3 394 -2,4%  Nikkei 21 610 -4,7%  CHF 1,1567 0,3% 
DAX 12 410 -2,2%  FTSE100 7 195 -1,9%  Öl 67,0 0,1%  Gold 1 336 0,4% 

ServiceMaster Global Aktie [WKN DE: A116QD / ISIN: US81761R1095]

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (groß) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Zertifikate Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Optionsscheine Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV Knock-Outs
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick

06.02.2018 14:00:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Results

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services, today announced a plan to release its unaudited fourth-quarter and full-year 2017 financial results after 6 a.m. central time (7 a.m. eastern time) on Tuesday, February 27, 2018. The company will hold a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results at 8 a.m. central time (9 a.m. eastern time) on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.

The company invites all interested parties to join Chief Executive Officer Nik Varty, Chief Financial Officer Tony DiLucente and Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer Brian Turcotte as they provide an update on and discuss the company's operational performance and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017. Participants may join this conference call by dialing 800.939.4079 (or international participants, +1.212.231.2902). Additionally, the conference call will be available via webcast. A slide presentation highlighting the company’s results will also be available. To participate via webcast and view the presentation, visit the company’s investor relations home page.

The call will be available for replay until March 29, 2018. To access the replay of this call, please call 800.633.8284 and enter reservation number 21882230 (international participants: +1.402.977.9140, reservation number 21882230). Or you can review the webcast on the company’s investor relations home page.

About ServiceMaster

ServiceMaster (NYSE: SERV) solves the homeowner’s dilemma. Every day, we visit more than 75,000 homes and businesses through our extensive service network of expert professionals. Technology powers our trusted experts to engage with customers so they can order, buy and receive services when, where and how they want them. Our well-recognized brands includes American Home Shield (home warranties), AmeriSpec (home inspections), Furniture Medic (furniture repair), Merry Maids (residential cleaning), ServiceMaster Clean (janitorial and residential floor cleaning), ServiceMaster Restore (disaster restoration) and Terminix (termite and pest control). Like, follow or visit us at facebook.com/ServiceMaster, linkedin.com/ServiceMaster, twitter.com/ServiceMaster, or servicemaster.com. ServiceMaster is the Official Home Services Provider of Minor League Baseball™.

Nachrichten zu ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc

mehr Nachrichten
  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Analysen zu ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc

mehr Analysen
  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
01.11.17 ServiceMaster Global Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
24.10.17 ServiceMaster Global Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
11.03.16 ServiceMaster Global Neutral Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 
NEWS VON Geld Magazin Logo
Phönix aus der Asche
Börse Wien: Sommerflaute für Schnäppchenjagd nützen
Immofinanz: Alle Hausaufgaben erledigt
Multi Asset Fonds im Praxistest
Hypotheken-Darlehen: Österreichischer Immobilienmarkt auf dem Weg zur Preisblase

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc 51,07 -2,76% ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
ATX und DAX mit deutlichen Verlusten - Panik bleibt aus
Die Panik an den US-Aktienmärkten sorgt am Dienstag für heftige Verluste an den europäischen Börsen.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH