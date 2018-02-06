ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Results

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of essential residential and commercial services, today announced a plan to release its unaudited fourth-quarter and full-year 2017 financial results after 6 a.m. central time (7 a.m. eastern time) on Tuesday, February 27, 2018. The company will hold a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results at 8 a.m. central time (9 a.m. eastern time) on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.

The company invites all interested parties to join Chief Executive Officer Nik Varty, Chief Financial Officer Tony DiLucente and Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer Brian Turcotte as they provide an update on and discuss the company's operational performance and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017. Participants may join this conference call by dialing 800.939.4079 (or international participants, +1.212.231.2902). Additionally, the conference call will be available via webcast. A slide presentation highlighting the company’s results will also be available. To participate via webcast and view the presentation, visit the company’s investor relations home page.

The call will be available for replay until March 29, 2018. To access the replay of this call, please call 800.633.8284 and enter reservation number 21882230 (international participants: +1.402.977.9140, reservation number 21882230). Or you can review the webcast on the company’s investor relations home page.

