Seventeen Ontario utilities join Hydro One's all hands on deck restoration response following Friday's devastating wind storm

TORONTO, May 6, 2018 /CNW/ - Seventeen utilities have answered the call to help Hydro One restore power to the 60,000 customers that are still affected by Friday's devastating wind storm. More than 540,000 Hydro One customers were left without power after 110 km/h winds uprooted trees, downed power lines and broke more than 480 poles.

"We recognize that some of our customers have been without power since Friday and we want to assure them that we have every available crew working until every last customer has their electricity restored," said Greg Kiraly, Chief Operating Officer, Hydro One. "The damage to our system is so extensive that in some areas we are essentially rebuilding the system. We want to thank utilities from across the province for helping us reconnect customers following this devastating storm."

The utilities providing assistance to Hydro One include Festival Hydro, Center Wellington Hydro, Orangeville Hydro, Erie Thames Powerlines, Niagara Peninsula Energy Inc., Westario Power Inc., Veridian Connections, Enwin, E.L.K. Energy, London Hydro, Halton Hills Hydro, Welland Hydro Electric System Corp., Peterborough Utilities, Ottawa River Power, Kingston Utilities, Entegrus Powerlines and Blue Water Power Distribution.

As power restoration work is completed in one area, associated crews are dispatched to new areas needing their attention.

Customers looking for information on power outages can call 1-800-434-1235, download the free Hydro One power outage app or visit www.HydroOne.com/stormcenter.

About Hydro One Inc.:

Hydro One Inc. is a fully owned subsidiary of Hydro One Limited, Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with more than 1.3 million valued customers, $25 billion in assets and annual revenues of over $6.5 billion. Our team of 5,500 skilled and dedicated employees proudly and safely serves suburban, rural and remote communities across Ontario through our 30,000 circuit km high-voltage transmission and 123,000 circuit km primary distribution networks. Hydro One is committed to the communities we serve, and has been rated as the top utility in Canada for its corporate citizenship, sustainability, and diversity initiatives. We are one of only four utility companies in Canada to achieve the Sustainable Energy Company designation from the Canadian Electrical Association. We also provide advanced broadband telecommunications services on a wholesale basis utilizing our extensive fibre optic network. Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: H). For more information about everything Hydro One, please visit www.HydroOne.com.

