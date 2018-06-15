Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
15.06.2018 13:41:40

Share Buy-back programme at SP Group A/S

On 11 April 2018, SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 22/2018 of 22 March 2018. According to the programme, SP Group will in the period from 11 April 2018 until 31 December 2018 purchase own shares for a maximum amount of DKK 40.0 million.

The share buy-back programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 as regards Market Abuse, the so-called Market Abuse Regulation that protects listed companies’ board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.

  


