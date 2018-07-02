Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
02.07.2018 09:06:21

Share buy-back programme

2 July 2018

The share buy-back programme runs from 18 April 2018 up to and including 10 August 2018. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will purchase shares to a maximum value of DKK 170 million under a share buy-back programme, see corporate announcements of 18 April 2018 and 8 June 2018.

The programme will be implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement 

377,200		 

368.47		 

138,986,192
25 June 20189,000356.083,204,720
26 June 20188,000354.022,832,160
27 June 20189,000352.443,171,960
28 June 20189,000355.593,200,310
29 June 20188,000358.052,864,400
Total under the share buy-back programme 

420,200		 

367.11		 

154,259,742

With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

  • 420,200 shares under the present share buy-back programme corresponding to 1.4% of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.


Yours sincerely,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

 
John Fisker
CEO


Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

VolumePriceVenueTime CET
1356XCSE20180625 9:01:04.130000
6356XCSE20180625 9:01:04.130000
234355,5XCSE20180625 9:08:16.065000
14356XCSE20180625 9:14:40.679439
7356XCSE20180625 9:14:40.679439
125356XCSE20180625 9:14:40.679439
55356XCSE20180625 9:30:10.285000
91356XCSE20180625 9:30:10.285000
154356XCSE20180625 9:30:10.285189
30356XCSE20180625 9:33:06.160000
30356XCSE20180625 10:07:52.108000
31356XCSE20180625 10:17:49.580000
141356,5XCSE20180625 10:45:56.668000
592356,5XCSE20180625 10:45:56.668000
80356,5XCSE20180625 10:45:56.672000
61356,5XCSE20180625 10:45:56.674000
141356,5XCSE20180625 10:45:56.724000
50356,5XCSE20180625 10:45:56.724000
80356,5XCSE20180625 10:45:56.726000
40357XCSE20180625 10:55:53.095000
74357XCSE20180625 10:55:53.216000
101357XCSE20180625 10:55:53.817000
6357XCSE20180625 10:55:53.820000
2356,5XCSE20180625 10:58:52.201000
62356,5XCSE20180625 11:11:57.790000
18356,5XCSE20180625 11:11:57.814000
234357XCSE20180625 12:07:43.757000
205356,5XCSE20180625 12:08:03.258000
72356,5XCSE20180625 13:07:28.372000
72356,5XCSE20180625 13:07:28.372000
63356,5XCSE20180625 13:07:28.372000
29356,5XCSE20180625 13:07:28.372000
31356XCSE20180625 13:07:28.400000
1356XCSE20180625 13:09:34.554000
49356XCSE20180625 13:17:28.567000
120356XCSE20180625 13:24:36.143000
124356XCSE20180625 13:24:40.690000
244356XCSE20180625 14:21:15.149000
56356XCSE20180625 14:21:15.149000
293355,5XCSE20180625 14:21:17.003077
1355,5XCSE20180625 14:21:58.899534
206355,5XCSE20180625 14:22:10.724124
93355,5XCSE20180625 14:35:18.735000
104355,5XCSE20180625 14:38:55.393000
82356XCSE20180625 15:07:33.579000
125356XCSE20180625 15:07:33.579000
28356XCSE20180625 15:07:33.579000
106356XCSE20180625 15:14:51.649000
120356XCSE20180625 15:14:51.649000
12356XCSE20180625 15:14:51.649000
62356,5XCSE20180625 15:17:56.907000
38356,5XCSE20180625 15:17:56.929000
62356,5XCSE20180625 15:17:56.929000
80356,5XCSE20180625 15:18:19.817000
20356,5XCSE20180625 15:18:19.843000
80356,5XCSE20180625 15:18:19.843000
100356,5XCSE20180625 15:20:24.359000
125356,5XCSE20180625 15:20:24.359000
100356,5XCSE20180625 15:28:56.325000
46356,5XCSE20180625 15:28:56.347000
3356XCSE20180625 15:56:49.542000
264356XCSE20180625 15:56:49.542000
90356XCSE20180625 15:56:49.542000
252356XCSE20180625 16:05:41.424000
360356XCSE20180625 16:05:41.424000
68356XCSE20180625 16:05:41.546000
104356XCSE20180625 16:05:59.752000
80356XCSE20180625 16:07:32.133000
162356XCSE20180625 16:07:47.980000
26355,5XCSE20180625 16:21:51.092000
101355,5XCSE20180625 16:21:54.550000
24355,5XCSE20180625 16:23:34.198000
55356XCSE20180625 16:33:56.439000
100356XCSE20180625 16:33:56.439000
22356XCSE20180625 16:33:56.439000
68356XCSE20180625 16:33:56.439000
57356XCSE20180625 16:35:40.428000
14356XCSE20180625 16:35:40.428000
99356XCSE20180625 16:35:40.428000
67356XCSE20180625 16:35:40.428000
32356XCSE20180625 16:37:30.506000
42356XCSE20180625 16:37:30.506000
125356XCSE20180625 16:37:30.506000
38356XCSE20180625 16:37:30.506000
6356XCSE20180625 16:37:30.506000
7356XCSE20180625 16:37:30.506000
208355,5XCSE20180625 16:39:46.913000
124355,5XCSE20180625 16:39:46.913000
95356XCSE20180625 16:44:43.693000
17356XCSE20180625 16:44:43.693000
52356XCSE20180625 16:44:43.693000
46356XCSE20180625 16:44:43.693000
86356XCSE20180625 16:44:43.693000
36356XCSE20180625 16:44:43.693000
29356XCSE20180625 16:44:43.693000
78356XCSE20180625 16:44:48.516000
88356XCSE20180625 16:44:48.516000
466355,5XCSE20180625 16:46:23.120041
7355XCSE20180626 9:04:47.223000
84354,5XCSE20180626 9:07:22.944000
55354XCSE20180626 9:18:07.801000
44354XCSE20180626 9:18:26.013000
103354XCSE20180626 9:18:35.266000
20354XCSE20180626 9:18:35.293000
83354XCSE20180626 9:18:48.387000
29354XCSE20180626 9:19:02.485000
62354XCSE20180626 9:19:46.057000
104354,5XCSE20180626 10:07:17.382000
5354XCSE20180626 10:11:07.999000
87354XCSE20180626 10:13:56.349000
41354XCSE20180626 10:13:56.349000
92354XCSE20180626 10:49:10.540000
59354,5XCSE20180626 11:14:42.120000
70354,5XCSE20180626 11:14:42.120000
111354,5XCSE20180626 11:14:42.120000
13354XCSE20180626 11:55:50.514000
79354XCSE20180626 11:58:55.556000
188354XCSE20180626 11:58:55.556588
25354XCSE20180626 12:11:27.539483
82354,5XCSE20180626 12:34:28.854000
20354,5XCSE20180626 12:34:28.854000
10354,5XCSE20180626 12:34:28.854000
115354,5XCSE20180626 12:34:28.854000
45354,5XCSE20180626 12:34:28.854000
100354,5XCSE20180626 12:54:49.068000
5354,5XCSE20180626 12:54:49.068000
125354,5XCSE20180626 12:54:49.068000
12354,5XCSE20180626 12:54:49.068000
87354XCSE20180626 12:59:58.438426
200354XCSE20180626 13:06:20.456467
92354XCSE20180626 13:07:21.066000
31354XCSE20180626 13:23:43.631000
61354XCSE20180626 13:24:44.707000
26354XCSE20180626 13:24:44.710000
70354XCSE20180626 13:34:41.970380
125354XCSE20180626 13:34:41.970380
69354XCSE20180626 13:34:41.970380
23354XCSE20180626 13:34:41.970380
66354XCSE20180626 13:34:41.970380
147354XCSE20180626 13:34:41.970380
211354XCSE20180626 13:46:13.534000
26354XCSE20180626 13:46:13.534000
41354XCSE20180626 14:03:31.666000
125354XCSE20180626 14:03:31.666000
15354XCSE20180626 14:03:31.666000
56354XCSE20180626 14:03:31.666000
37354XCSE20180626 14:18:39.750000
8354XCSE20180626 14:18:39.750000
8354XCSE20180626 14:18:39.750000
6354XCSE20180626 14:18:39.750000
65354XCSE20180626 14:18:39.750000
75354XCSE20180626 14:18:39.750000
41354XCSE20180626 14:18:39.750000
92354XCSE20180626 14:29:55.860000
21354XCSE20180626 14:29:55.860000
125354XCSE20180626 14:29:55.860000
3354XCSE20180626 14:29:55.860000
54354XCSE20180626 14:47:07.978000
47354XCSE20180626 14:47:07.978000
13354XCSE20180626 14:47:07.978000
125354XCSE20180626 14:47:07.978000
1354XCSE20180626 14:47:07.978000
93354XCSE20180626 15:02:42.122000
72354XCSE20180626 15:02:42.122000
78354XCSE20180626 15:02:42.122000
116353,5XCSE20180626 15:31:10.709000
135353,5XCSE20180626 15:51:00.874000
50353,5XCSE20180626 15:52:27.739000
117354XCSE20180626 15:58:12.133000
6354XCSE20180626 15:58:12.133000
423354XCSE20180626 15:58:12.133000
104354XCSE20180626 15:58:12.133000
92353,5XCSE20180626 16:13:31.656000
35353,5XCSE20180626 16:19:36.084000
255353,5XCSE20180626 16:19:36.084000
37354XCSE20180626 16:37:02.986000
10354XCSE20180626 16:37:02.986000
125354XCSE20180626 16:37:02.986000
75354XCSE20180626 16:37:02.986000
175354XCSE20180626 16:37:58.970000
67354XCSE20180626 16:37:58.970000
6354XCSE20180626 16:37:58.970000
9354XCSE20180626 16:38:56.988000
125354XCSE20180626 16:38:56.988000
82354XCSE20180626 16:38:56.988000
40354XCSE20180626 16:38:56.988000
108354XCSE20180626 16:39:59.003000
125354XCSE20180626 16:39:59.003000
45354XCSE20180626 16:40:49.019000
7354XCSE20180626 16:40:49.019000
66354XCSE20180626 16:40:49.019000
125354XCSE20180626 16:40:49.019000
38354XCSE20180626 16:42:35.577000
32354XCSE20180626 16:42:39.547000
6354XCSE20180626 16:42:39.607000
1054354XCSE20180626 16:44:33.238102
84353XCSE20180627 9:10:20.023000
100352,5XCSE20180627 9:10:43.758891
4352,5XCSE20180627 9:10:43.758891
4352,5XCSE20180627 9:10:43.758891
318352,5XCSE20180627 9:10:45.079278
92352,5XCSE20180627 9:10:55.350000
74352,5XCSE20180627 9:10:55.350708
18352,5XCSE20180627 9:10:55.383000
39352,5XCSE20180627 9:10:55.421000
71352,5XCSE20180627 9:11:03.688000
25352,5XCSE20180627 9:12:35.156000
53352,5XCSE20180627 9:19:37.174000
15352,5XCSE20180627 9:19:37.174910
216352,5XCSE20180627 9:19:44.575843
24352,5XCSE20180627 9:25:26.355339
80352,5XCSE20180627 9:27:43.620412
162352,5XCSE20180627 9:27:47.850000
165352,5XCSE20180627 9:27:47.850786
41352,5XCSE20180627 9:28:08.441000
161352XCSE20180627 9:37:26.450000
56351,5XCSE20180627 9:37:58.612904
200351,5XCSE20180627 9:40:57.034094
82351,5XCSE20180627 9:40:57.160495
19351,5XCSE20180627 9:41:01.194993
134351,5XCSE20180627 9:41:06.171000
143351,5XCSE20180627 9:41:06.171932
50351XCSE20180627 9:53:45.005000
117352,5XCSE20180627 10:32:43.194000
254352,5XCSE20180627 10:32:43.196000
300351,5XCSE20180627 11:21:58.757579
709351XCSE20180627 11:35:39.479390
100351XCSE20180627 11:35:39.479390
17351XCSE20180627 11:35:39.559699
100351XCSE20180627 11:35:39.559699
74351XCSE20180627 11:43:32.652947
100350,5XCSE20180627 11:51:34.294628
1088350,5XCSE20180627 11:51:34.294628
1000352XCSE20180627 15:33:06.433556
100353XCSE20180627 16:04:03.550620
71353XCSE20180627 16:04:03.556132
29353XCSE20180627 16:04:08.144568
900354XCSE20180627 16:16:13.532383
100354XCSE20180627 16:16:13.532383
511354,5XCSE20180627 16:21:06.535651
100354,5XCSE20180627 16:29:11.453619
400354,5XCSE20180627 16:29:11.453619
100355XCSE20180627 16:33:47.724707
400355XCSE20180627 16:33:47.724707
81354XCSE20180628 9:02:25.217000
8354XCSE20180628 9:02:25.217000
29353XCSE20180628 9:16:27.376481
97354XCSE20180628 9:29:41.410156
2354XCSE20180628 9:29:41.410156
51354XCSE20180628 9:29:41.410156
44353,5XCSE20180628 9:29:43.227000
32353,5XCSE20180628 9:29:45.212000
35354XCSE20180628 9:37:43.951259
41354XCSE20180628 9:37:45.950748
24355XCSE20180628 9:42:08.803096
109355XCSE20180628 9:42:08.803096
13355XCSE20180628 9:42:08.803096
54355XCSE20180628 9:42:08.803096
49355XCSE20180628 9:44:09.225000
413355XCSE20180628 9:45:00.367972
100355,5XCSE20180628 10:03:38.225000
97355,5XCSE20180628 10:03:38.225000
71355,5XCSE20180628 10:03:38.225000
84356XCSE20180628 10:34:39.043000
87356XCSE20180628 10:34:39.043000
74356XCSE20180628 10:34:39.043000
93356XCSE20180628 10:38:30.056000
288356XCSE20180628 10:39:32.945000
93356XCSE20180628 10:39:32.945000
996356XCSE20180628 10:39:32.945409
100356XCSE20180628 10:39:32.945409
100356XCSE20180628 10:41:30.185646
76356,5XCSE20180628 10:53:47.009000
87356,5XCSE20180628 11:03:42.976000
78356XCSE20180628 11:29:50.501819
1356XCSE20180628 11:29:55.068135
4356XCSE20180628 11:35:01.426000
21356XCSE20180628 11:35:01.426665
25356XCSE20180628 11:37:25.515000
68356XCSE20180628 11:40:34.050000
64356XCSE20180628 11:40:34.105000
26356XCSE20180628 13:00:47.281667
119356XCSE20180628 13:04:34.553000
74356XCSE20180628 13:04:34.553510
81356XCSE20180628 13:04:34.553510
20355,5XCSE20180628 13:04:49.938000
25356,5XCSE20180628 13:49:19.773000
68356,5XCSE20180628 13:49:19.773000
12356,5XCSE20180628 13:49:19.773000
1356,5XCSE20180628 13:49:19.773000
61356,5XCSE20180628 13:49:19.773000
102356,5XCSE20180628 13:49:19.773000
130356XCSE20180628 13:52:09.053000
128355,5XCSE20180628 13:52:58.798000
18355,5XCSE20180628 14:05:00.276000
75355,5XCSE20180628 14:08:31.860000
35355,5XCSE20180628 14:09:45.508000
74355,5XCSE20180628 14:09:45.511000
54355,5XCSE20180628 14:09:45.513000
20355,5XCSE20180628 14:09:45.513000
74355,5XCSE20180628 14:09:45.517000
43355,5XCSE20180628 14:09:45.600000
4355,5XCSE20180628 14:21:14.307000
122355,5XCSE20180628 14:22:18.969000
95355,5XCSE20180628 14:22:18.973000
31355,5XCSE20180628 14:22:19.369000
70356XCSE20180628 14:54:24.450000
98356XCSE20180628 14:54:24.450000
1356XCSE20180628 15:06:31.045000
80356XCSE20180628 15:06:31.045000
40356XCSE20180628 15:06:31.126000
47356XCSE20180628 15:09:36.545000
53356XCSE20180628 15:09:36.550000
38356XCSE20180628 15:09:36.601000
77356XCSE20180628 15:09:37.724000
4356XCSE20180628 15:09:37.725000
55355,5XCSE20180628 15:26:04.399000
28355,5XCSE20180628 15:26:04.492000
239355,5XCSE20180628 15:46:58.904000
48355,5XCSE20180628 15:50:02.026000
1355,5XCSE20180628 15:51:08.782000
192355,5XCSE20180628 15:51:13.541000
49355,5XCSE20180628 15:51:16.942000
20355,5XCSE20180628 15:51:24.943000
124355,5XCSE20180628 15:52:19.528000
51355,5XCSE20180628 15:52:19.528000
89355,5XCSE20180628 15:52:19.528000
84355XCSE20180628 16:19:51.909000
500355XCSE20180628 16:19:51.909542
45355,5XCSE20180628 16:30:57.679000
2355,5XCSE20180628 16:30:57.679000
125355,5XCSE20180628 16:30:57.679000
68355,5XCSE20180628 16:30:57.679000
298355XCSE20180628 16:31:25.390000
71355XCSE20180628 16:31:25.396000
227355XCSE20180628 16:31:25.416000
58355XCSE20180628 16:31:25.416000
81356XCSE20180628 16:41:11.730000
70356XCSE20180628 16:41:11.730000
86356XCSE20180628 16:41:11.730000
5356XCSE20180628 16:41:11.730000
6356XCSE20180628 16:41:11.730000
119356XCSE20180628 16:42:33.760000
117356XCSE20180628 16:42:33.760000
12356XCSE20180628 16:42:33.760000
121356XCSE20180628 16:44:01.778000
6356XCSE20180628 16:44:01.778000
117356XCSE20180628 16:44:01.778000
197356XCSE20180628 16:48:35.688886
8357,5XCSE20180629 9:29:08.986000
75357,5XCSE20180629 9:56:39.129000
84357,5XCSE20180629 9:56:39.129000
80357,5XCSE20180629 9:56:39.129000
50357,5XCSE20180629 9:56:39.129000
45358XCSE20180629 10:30:27.402000
30358XCSE20180629 10:30:27.402000
63358XCSE20180629 10:30:27.402000
2358XCSE20180629 10:30:27.402000
17358XCSE20180629 10:30:27.402000
23358XCSE20180629 10:30:27.402000
70358XCSE20180629 10:30:27.402000
4358XCSE20180629 10:44:09.485000
19358XCSE20180629 10:44:09.485000
5358XCSE20180629 10:44:09.485000
5358XCSE20180629 10:44:09.485000
78358XCSE20180629 10:44:09.485000
71358XCSE20180629 10:44:09.485000
1358XCSE20180629 10:44:09.485000
69358XCSE20180629 10:44:09.485000
314358,5XCSE20180629 10:59:55.514000
85358,5XCSE20180629 11:12:07.331000
89358,5XCSE20180629 11:27:30.619000
90358,5XCSE20180629 11:33:04.341000
50358,5XCSE20180629 12:04:48.965000
201358,5XCSE20180629 12:04:48.965000
50358,5XCSE20180629 12:25:35.118000
199358,5XCSE20180629 12:25:35.118000
65358XCSE20180629 12:29:24.526000
42358XCSE20180629 12:29:24.645000
16358XCSE20180629 12:51:43.642000
1358XCSE20180629 12:59:55.069000
78358XCSE20180629 13:05:36.806000
2358XCSE20180629 13:05:47.807000
2358XCSE20180629 13:05:58.808000
2358XCSE20180629 13:06:14.810000
2358XCSE20180629 13:06:25.810000
2358XCSE20180629 13:06:36.811000
2358XCSE20180629 13:06:52.812000
2358XCSE20180629 13:07:03.813000
2358XCSE20180629 13:07:14.813000
2358XCSE20180629 13:07:30.815000
2358XCSE20180629 13:07:41.815000
86358XCSE20180629 13:07:43.610000
97358XCSE20180629 13:11:59.583000
2358XCSE20180629 13:33:04.344000
72358XCSE20180629 13:33:04.377000
2358XCSE20180629 13:33:30.738000
2358XCSE20180629 13:34:03.740000
2358XCSE20180629 13:34:34.741000
2358XCSE20180629 13:35:05.744000
2358XCSE20180629 13:35:32.748000
2358XCSE20180629 13:36:03.748000
2358XCSE20180629 13:36:34.750000
2358XCSE20180629 13:37:02.751000
2358XCSE20180629 13:37:33.754000
2358XCSE20180629 13:38:04.756000
2358XCSE20180629 13:38:30.758000
2358XCSE20180629 13:39:01.760000
2358XCSE20180629 13:39:32.761000
2358XCSE20180629 13:40:03.764000
5358XCSE20180629 13:40:30.204000
2358XCSE20180629 13:40:35.001000
2358XCSE20180629 13:41:00.767000
2358XCSE20180629 13:41:31.769000
27358XCSE20180629 13:41:37.823000
50358,5XCSE20180629 14:13:30.329000
198358,5XCSE20180629 14:13:30.329000
140358XCSE20180629 14:19:17.076000
82358XCSE20180629 14:29:05.998000
2358XCSE20180629 14:29:11.761000
56358XCSE20180629 14:29:43.610000
2358XCSE20180629 14:30:04.023000
79358XCSE20180629 14:36:18.954000
119358XCSE20180629 14:53:05.548000
93358XCSE20180629 15:09:30.096000
1358XCSE20180629 15:10:21.568000
2358XCSE20180629 15:12:33.845000
2358XCSE20180629 15:23:21.743000
65358XCSE20180629 15:28:32.915000
935358XCSE20180629 15:28:32.915465
10358XCSE20180629 15:40:59.809000
65358XCSE20180629 15:40:59.809575
50358,5XCSE20180629 15:48:51.351000
201358,5XCSE20180629 15:48:51.351000
7358XCSE20180629 15:52:07.686000
265358XCSE20180629 15:59:22.852000
68358XCSE20180629 15:59:34.664000
3358XCSE20180629 16:00:23.231000
52358XCSE20180629 16:00:45.725000
32357,5XCSE20180629 16:12:55.395000
135357,5XCSE20180629 16:12:55.416000
120357XCSE20180629 16:25:03.685000
14357XCSE20180629 16:29:01.756000
14357XCSE20180629 16:30:01.266000
15357XCSE20180629 16:30:01.757000
5357XCSE20180629 16:33:30.151000
100358XCSE20180629 16:40:57.055772
1470358XCSE20180629 16:40:57.055772
625358XCSE20180629 16:40:57.055772
125358XCSE20180629 16:40:57.055772
1358XCSE20180629 16:40:57.055772
156358XCSE20180629 16:40:57.055772
27358XCSE20180629 16:40:57.055772
11358XCSE20180629 16:40:57.055772
54358XCSE20180629 16:40:57.055772
7358XCSE20180629 16:40:57.055772
7358XCSE20180629 16:40:57.055772
21358XCSE20180629 16:40:57.055772
10358XCSE20180629 16:40:57.055772
82358XCSE20180629 16:40:57.055772

