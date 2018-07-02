|
2 July 2018
Share buy-back programme
2 July 2018
Share buy-back programme
The share buy-back programme runs from 18 April 2018 up to and including 10 August 2018. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will purchase shares to a maximum value of DKK 170 million under a share buy-back programme, see corporate announcements of 18 April 2018 and 8 June 2018.
The programme will be implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been made under the programme:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
|Total in accordance with the last announcement
|
377,200
|
368.47
|
138,986,192
|25 June 2018
|9,000
|356.08
|3,204,720
|26 June 2018
|8,000
|354.02
|2,832,160
|27 June 2018
|9,000
|352.44
|3,171,960
|28 June 2018
|9,000
|355.59
|3,200,310
|29 June 2018
|8,000
|358.05
|2,864,400
|Total under the share buy-back programme
|
420,200
|
367.11
|
154,259,742
With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:
- 420,200 shares under the present share buy-back programme corresponding to 1.4% of the company’s share capital.
In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours sincerely,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|1
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 9:01:04.130000
|6
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 9:01:04.130000
|234
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180625 9:08:16.065000
|14
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 9:14:40.679439
|7
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 9:14:40.679439
|125
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 9:14:40.679439
|55
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 9:30:10.285000
|91
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 9:30:10.285000
|154
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 9:30:10.285189
|30
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 9:33:06.160000
|30
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 10:07:52.108000
|31
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 10:17:49.580000
|141
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180625 10:45:56.668000
|592
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180625 10:45:56.668000
|80
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180625 10:45:56.672000
|61
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180625 10:45:56.674000
|141
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180625 10:45:56.724000
|50
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180625 10:45:56.724000
|80
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180625 10:45:56.726000
|40
|357
|XCSE
|20180625 10:55:53.095000
|74
|357
|XCSE
|20180625 10:55:53.216000
|101
|357
|XCSE
|20180625 10:55:53.817000
|6
|357
|XCSE
|20180625 10:55:53.820000
|2
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180625 10:58:52.201000
|62
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180625 11:11:57.790000
|18
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180625 11:11:57.814000
|234
|357
|XCSE
|20180625 12:07:43.757000
|205
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180625 12:08:03.258000
|72
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180625 13:07:28.372000
|72
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180625 13:07:28.372000
|63
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180625 13:07:28.372000
|29
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180625 13:07:28.372000
|31
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 13:07:28.400000
|1
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 13:09:34.554000
|49
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 13:17:28.567000
|120
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 13:24:36.143000
|124
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 13:24:40.690000
|244
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 14:21:15.149000
|56
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 14:21:15.149000
|293
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180625 14:21:17.003077
|1
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180625 14:21:58.899534
|206
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180625 14:22:10.724124
|93
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180625 14:35:18.735000
|104
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180625 14:38:55.393000
|82
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 15:07:33.579000
|125
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 15:07:33.579000
|28
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 15:07:33.579000
|106
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 15:14:51.649000
|120
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 15:14:51.649000
|12
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 15:14:51.649000
|62
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180625 15:17:56.907000
|38
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180625 15:17:56.929000
|62
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180625 15:17:56.929000
|80
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180625 15:18:19.817000
|20
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180625 15:18:19.843000
|80
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180625 15:18:19.843000
|100
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180625 15:20:24.359000
|125
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180625 15:20:24.359000
|100
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180625 15:28:56.325000
|46
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180625 15:28:56.347000
|3
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 15:56:49.542000
|264
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 15:56:49.542000
|90
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 15:56:49.542000
|252
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 16:05:41.424000
|360
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 16:05:41.424000
|68
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 16:05:41.546000
|104
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 16:05:59.752000
|80
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 16:07:32.133000
|162
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 16:07:47.980000
|26
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180625 16:21:51.092000
|101
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180625 16:21:54.550000
|24
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180625 16:23:34.198000
|55
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 16:33:56.439000
|100
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 16:33:56.439000
|22
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 16:33:56.439000
|68
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 16:33:56.439000
|57
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 16:35:40.428000
|14
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 16:35:40.428000
|99
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 16:35:40.428000
|67
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 16:35:40.428000
|32
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 16:37:30.506000
|42
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 16:37:30.506000
|125
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 16:37:30.506000
|38
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 16:37:30.506000
|6
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 16:37:30.506000
|7
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 16:37:30.506000
|208
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180625 16:39:46.913000
|124
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180625 16:39:46.913000
|95
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 16:44:43.693000
|17
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 16:44:43.693000
|52
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 16:44:43.693000
|46
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 16:44:43.693000
|86
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 16:44:43.693000
|36
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 16:44:43.693000
|29
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 16:44:43.693000
|78
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 16:44:48.516000
|88
|356
|XCSE
|20180625 16:44:48.516000
|466
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180625 16:46:23.120041
|7
|355
|XCSE
|20180626 9:04:47.223000
|84
|354,5
|XCSE
|20180626 9:07:22.944000
|55
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 9:18:07.801000
|44
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 9:18:26.013000
|103
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 9:18:35.266000
|20
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 9:18:35.293000
|83
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 9:18:48.387000
|29
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 9:19:02.485000
|62
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 9:19:46.057000
|104
|354,5
|XCSE
|20180626 10:07:17.382000
|5
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 10:11:07.999000
|87
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 10:13:56.349000
|41
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 10:13:56.349000
|92
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 10:49:10.540000
|59
|354,5
|XCSE
|20180626 11:14:42.120000
|70
|354,5
|XCSE
|20180626 11:14:42.120000
|111
|354,5
|XCSE
|20180626 11:14:42.120000
|13
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 11:55:50.514000
|79
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 11:58:55.556000
|188
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 11:58:55.556588
|25
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 12:11:27.539483
|82
|354,5
|XCSE
|20180626 12:34:28.854000
|20
|354,5
|XCSE
|20180626 12:34:28.854000
|10
|354,5
|XCSE
|20180626 12:34:28.854000
|115
|354,5
|XCSE
|20180626 12:34:28.854000
|45
|354,5
|XCSE
|20180626 12:34:28.854000
|100
|354,5
|XCSE
|20180626 12:54:49.068000
|5
|354,5
|XCSE
|20180626 12:54:49.068000
|125
|354,5
|XCSE
|20180626 12:54:49.068000
|12
|354,5
|XCSE
|20180626 12:54:49.068000
|87
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 12:59:58.438426
|200
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 13:06:20.456467
|92
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 13:07:21.066000
|31
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 13:23:43.631000
|61
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 13:24:44.707000
|26
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 13:24:44.710000
|70
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 13:34:41.970380
|125
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 13:34:41.970380
|69
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 13:34:41.970380
|23
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 13:34:41.970380
|66
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 13:34:41.970380
|147
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 13:34:41.970380
|211
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 13:46:13.534000
|26
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 13:46:13.534000
|41
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 14:03:31.666000
|125
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 14:03:31.666000
|15
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 14:03:31.666000
|56
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 14:03:31.666000
|37
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 14:18:39.750000
|8
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 14:18:39.750000
|8
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 14:18:39.750000
|6
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 14:18:39.750000
|65
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 14:18:39.750000
|75
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 14:18:39.750000
|41
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 14:18:39.750000
|92
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 14:29:55.860000
|21
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 14:29:55.860000
|125
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 14:29:55.860000
|3
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 14:29:55.860000
|54
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 14:47:07.978000
|47
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 14:47:07.978000
|13
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 14:47:07.978000
|125
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 14:47:07.978000
|1
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 14:47:07.978000
|93
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 15:02:42.122000
|72
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 15:02:42.122000
|78
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 15:02:42.122000
|116
|353,5
|XCSE
|20180626 15:31:10.709000
|135
|353,5
|XCSE
|20180626 15:51:00.874000
|50
|353,5
|XCSE
|20180626 15:52:27.739000
|117
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 15:58:12.133000
|6
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 15:58:12.133000
|423
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 15:58:12.133000
|104
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 15:58:12.133000
|92
|353,5
|XCSE
|20180626 16:13:31.656000
|35
|353,5
|XCSE
|20180626 16:19:36.084000
|255
|353,5
|XCSE
|20180626 16:19:36.084000
|37
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 16:37:02.986000
|10
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 16:37:02.986000
|125
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 16:37:02.986000
|75
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 16:37:02.986000
|175
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 16:37:58.970000
|67
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 16:37:58.970000
|6
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 16:37:58.970000
|9
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 16:38:56.988000
|125
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 16:38:56.988000
|82
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 16:38:56.988000
|40
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 16:38:56.988000
|108
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 16:39:59.003000
|125
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 16:39:59.003000
|45
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 16:40:49.019000
|7
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 16:40:49.019000
|66
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 16:40:49.019000
|125
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 16:40:49.019000
|38
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 16:42:35.577000
|32
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 16:42:39.547000
|6
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 16:42:39.607000
|1054
|354
|XCSE
|20180626 16:44:33.238102
|84
|353
|XCSE
|20180627 9:10:20.023000
|100
|352,5
|XCSE
|20180627 9:10:43.758891
|4
|352,5
|XCSE
|20180627 9:10:43.758891
|4
|352,5
|XCSE
|20180627 9:10:43.758891
|318
|352,5
|XCSE
|20180627 9:10:45.079278
|92
|352,5
|XCSE
|20180627 9:10:55.350000
|74
|352,5
|XCSE
|20180627 9:10:55.350708
|18
|352,5
|XCSE
|20180627 9:10:55.383000
|39
|352,5
|XCSE
|20180627 9:10:55.421000
|71
|352,5
|XCSE
|20180627 9:11:03.688000
|25
|352,5
|XCSE
|20180627 9:12:35.156000
|53
|352,5
|XCSE
|20180627 9:19:37.174000
|15
|352,5
|XCSE
|20180627 9:19:37.174910
|216
|352,5
|XCSE
|20180627 9:19:44.575843
|24
|352,5
|XCSE
|20180627 9:25:26.355339
|80
|352,5
|XCSE
|20180627 9:27:43.620412
|162
|352,5
|XCSE
|20180627 9:27:47.850000
|165
|352,5
|XCSE
|20180627 9:27:47.850786
|41
|352,5
|XCSE
|20180627 9:28:08.441000
|161
|352
|XCSE
|20180627 9:37:26.450000
|56
|351,5
|XCSE
|20180627 9:37:58.612904
|200
|351,5
|XCSE
|20180627 9:40:57.034094
|82
|351,5
|XCSE
|20180627 9:40:57.160495
|19
|351,5
|XCSE
|20180627 9:41:01.194993
|134
|351,5
|XCSE
|20180627 9:41:06.171000
|143
|351,5
|XCSE
|20180627 9:41:06.171932
|50
|351
|XCSE
|20180627 9:53:45.005000
|117
|352,5
|XCSE
|20180627 10:32:43.194000
|254
|352,5
|XCSE
|20180627 10:32:43.196000
|300
|351,5
|XCSE
|20180627 11:21:58.757579
|709
|351
|XCSE
|20180627 11:35:39.479390
|100
|351
|XCSE
|20180627 11:35:39.479390
|17
|351
|XCSE
|20180627 11:35:39.559699
|100
|351
|XCSE
|20180627 11:35:39.559699
|74
|351
|XCSE
|20180627 11:43:32.652947
|100
|350,5
|XCSE
|20180627 11:51:34.294628
|1088
|350,5
|XCSE
|20180627 11:51:34.294628
|1000
|352
|XCSE
|20180627 15:33:06.433556
|100
|353
|XCSE
|20180627 16:04:03.550620
|71
|353
|XCSE
|20180627 16:04:03.556132
|29
|353
|XCSE
|20180627 16:04:08.144568
|900
|354
|XCSE
|20180627 16:16:13.532383
|100
|354
|XCSE
|20180627 16:16:13.532383
|511
|354,5
|XCSE
|20180627 16:21:06.535651
|100
|354,5
|XCSE
|20180627 16:29:11.453619
|400
|354,5
|XCSE
|20180627 16:29:11.453619
|100
|355
|XCSE
|20180627 16:33:47.724707
|400
|355
|XCSE
|20180627 16:33:47.724707
|81
|354
|XCSE
|20180628 9:02:25.217000
|8
|354
|XCSE
|20180628 9:02:25.217000
|29
|353
|XCSE
|20180628 9:16:27.376481
|97
|354
|XCSE
|20180628 9:29:41.410156
|2
|354
|XCSE
|20180628 9:29:41.410156
|51
|354
|XCSE
|20180628 9:29:41.410156
|44
|353,5
|XCSE
|20180628 9:29:43.227000
|32
|353,5
|XCSE
|20180628 9:29:45.212000
|35
|354
|XCSE
|20180628 9:37:43.951259
|41
|354
|XCSE
|20180628 9:37:45.950748
|24
|355
|XCSE
|20180628 9:42:08.803096
|109
|355
|XCSE
|20180628 9:42:08.803096
|13
|355
|XCSE
|20180628 9:42:08.803096
|54
|355
|XCSE
|20180628 9:42:08.803096
|49
|355
|XCSE
|20180628 9:44:09.225000
|413
|355
|XCSE
|20180628 9:45:00.367972
|100
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180628 10:03:38.225000
|97
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180628 10:03:38.225000
|71
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180628 10:03:38.225000
|84
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 10:34:39.043000
|87
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 10:34:39.043000
|74
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 10:34:39.043000
|93
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 10:38:30.056000
|288
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 10:39:32.945000
|93
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 10:39:32.945000
|996
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 10:39:32.945409
|100
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 10:39:32.945409
|100
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 10:41:30.185646
|76
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180628 10:53:47.009000
|87
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180628 11:03:42.976000
|78
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 11:29:50.501819
|1
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 11:29:55.068135
|4
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 11:35:01.426000
|21
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 11:35:01.426665
|25
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 11:37:25.515000
|68
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 11:40:34.050000
|64
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 11:40:34.105000
|26
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 13:00:47.281667
|119
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 13:04:34.553000
|74
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 13:04:34.553510
|81
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 13:04:34.553510
|20
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180628 13:04:49.938000
|25
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180628 13:49:19.773000
|68
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180628 13:49:19.773000
|12
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180628 13:49:19.773000
|1
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180628 13:49:19.773000
|61
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180628 13:49:19.773000
|102
|356,5
|XCSE
|20180628 13:49:19.773000
|130
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 13:52:09.053000
|128
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180628 13:52:58.798000
|18
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180628 14:05:00.276000
|75
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180628 14:08:31.860000
|35
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180628 14:09:45.508000
|74
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180628 14:09:45.511000
|54
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180628 14:09:45.513000
|20
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180628 14:09:45.513000
|74
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180628 14:09:45.517000
|43
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180628 14:09:45.600000
|4
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180628 14:21:14.307000
|122
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180628 14:22:18.969000
|95
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180628 14:22:18.973000
|31
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180628 14:22:19.369000
|70
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 14:54:24.450000
|98
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 14:54:24.450000
|1
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 15:06:31.045000
|80
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 15:06:31.045000
|40
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 15:06:31.126000
|47
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 15:09:36.545000
|53
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 15:09:36.550000
|38
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 15:09:36.601000
|77
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 15:09:37.724000
|4
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 15:09:37.725000
|55
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180628 15:26:04.399000
|28
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180628 15:26:04.492000
|239
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180628 15:46:58.904000
|48
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180628 15:50:02.026000
|1
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180628 15:51:08.782000
|192
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180628 15:51:13.541000
|49
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180628 15:51:16.942000
|20
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180628 15:51:24.943000
|124
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180628 15:52:19.528000
|51
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180628 15:52:19.528000
|89
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180628 15:52:19.528000
|84
|355
|XCSE
|20180628 16:19:51.909000
|500
|355
|XCSE
|20180628 16:19:51.909542
|45
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180628 16:30:57.679000
|2
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180628 16:30:57.679000
|125
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180628 16:30:57.679000
|68
|355,5
|XCSE
|20180628 16:30:57.679000
|298
|355
|XCSE
|20180628 16:31:25.390000
|71
|355
|XCSE
|20180628 16:31:25.396000
|227
|355
|XCSE
|20180628 16:31:25.416000
|58
|355
|XCSE
|20180628 16:31:25.416000
|81
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 16:41:11.730000
|70
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 16:41:11.730000
|86
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 16:41:11.730000
|5
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 16:41:11.730000
|6
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 16:41:11.730000
|119
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 16:42:33.760000
|117
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 16:42:33.760000
|12
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 16:42:33.760000
|121
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 16:44:01.778000
|6
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 16:44:01.778000
|117
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 16:44:01.778000
|197
|356
|XCSE
|20180628 16:48:35.688886
|8
|357,5
|XCSE
|20180629 9:29:08.986000
|75
|357,5
|XCSE
|20180629 9:56:39.129000
|84
|357,5
|XCSE
|20180629 9:56:39.129000
|80
|357,5
|XCSE
|20180629 9:56:39.129000
|50
|357,5
|XCSE
|20180629 9:56:39.129000
|45
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 10:30:27.402000
|30
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 10:30:27.402000
|63
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 10:30:27.402000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 10:30:27.402000
|17
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 10:30:27.402000
|23
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 10:30:27.402000
|70
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 10:30:27.402000
|4
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 10:44:09.485000
|19
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 10:44:09.485000
|5
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 10:44:09.485000
|5
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 10:44:09.485000
|78
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 10:44:09.485000
|71
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 10:44:09.485000
|1
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 10:44:09.485000
|69
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 10:44:09.485000
|314
|358,5
|XCSE
|20180629 10:59:55.514000
|85
|358,5
|XCSE
|20180629 11:12:07.331000
|89
|358,5
|XCSE
|20180629 11:27:30.619000
|90
|358,5
|XCSE
|20180629 11:33:04.341000
|50
|358,5
|XCSE
|20180629 12:04:48.965000
|201
|358,5
|XCSE
|20180629 12:04:48.965000
|50
|358,5
|XCSE
|20180629 12:25:35.118000
|199
|358,5
|XCSE
|20180629 12:25:35.118000
|65
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 12:29:24.526000
|42
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 12:29:24.645000
|16
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 12:51:43.642000
|1
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 12:59:55.069000
|78
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:05:36.806000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:05:47.807000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:05:58.808000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:06:14.810000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:06:25.810000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:06:36.811000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:06:52.812000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:07:03.813000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:07:14.813000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:07:30.815000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:07:41.815000
|86
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:07:43.610000
|97
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:11:59.583000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:33:04.344000
|72
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:33:04.377000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:33:30.738000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:34:03.740000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:34:34.741000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:35:05.744000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:35:32.748000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:36:03.748000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:36:34.750000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:37:02.751000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:37:33.754000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:38:04.756000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:38:30.758000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:39:01.760000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:39:32.761000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:40:03.764000
|5
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:40:30.204000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:40:35.001000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:41:00.767000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:41:31.769000
|27
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 13:41:37.823000
|50
|358,5
|XCSE
|20180629 14:13:30.329000
|198
|358,5
|XCSE
|20180629 14:13:30.329000
|140
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 14:19:17.076000
|82
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 14:29:05.998000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 14:29:11.761000
|56
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 14:29:43.610000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 14:30:04.023000
|79
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 14:36:18.954000
|119
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 14:53:05.548000
|93
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 15:09:30.096000
|1
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 15:10:21.568000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 15:12:33.845000
|2
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 15:23:21.743000
|65
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 15:28:32.915000
|935
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 15:28:32.915465
|10
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 15:40:59.809000
|65
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 15:40:59.809575
|50
|358,5
|XCSE
|20180629 15:48:51.351000
|201
|358,5
|XCSE
|20180629 15:48:51.351000
|7
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 15:52:07.686000
|265
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 15:59:22.852000
|68
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 15:59:34.664000
|3
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 16:00:23.231000
|52
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 16:00:45.725000
|32
|357,5
|XCSE
|20180629 16:12:55.395000
|135
|357,5
|XCSE
|20180629 16:12:55.416000
|120
|357
|XCSE
|20180629 16:25:03.685000
|14
|357
|XCSE
|20180629 16:29:01.756000
|14
|357
|XCSE
|20180629 16:30:01.266000
|15
|357
|XCSE
|20180629 16:30:01.757000
|5
|357
|XCSE
|20180629 16:33:30.151000
|100
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 16:40:57.055772
|1470
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 16:40:57.055772
|625
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 16:40:57.055772
|125
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 16:40:57.055772
|1
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 16:40:57.055772
|156
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 16:40:57.055772
|27
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 16:40:57.055772
|11
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 16:40:57.055772
|54
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 16:40:57.055772
|7
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 16:40:57.055772
|7
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 16:40:57.055772
|21
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 16:40:57.055772
|10
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 16:40:57.055772
|82
|358
|XCSE
|20180629 16:40:57.055772
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
