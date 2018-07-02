Nasdaq Copenhagen

2 July 2018

Share buy-back programme

The share buy-back programme runs from 18 April 2018 up to and including 10 August 2018. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will purchase shares to a maximum value of DKK 170 million under a share buy-back programme, see corporate announcements of 18 April 2018 and 8 June 2018.

The programme will be implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK) Total in accordance with the last announcement



377,200



368.47



138,986,192 25 June 2018 9,000 356.08 3,204,720 26 June 2018 8,000 354.02 2,832,160 27 June 2018 9,000 352.44 3,171,960 28 June 2018 9,000 355.59 3,200,310 29 June 2018 8,000 358.05 2,864,400 Total under the share buy-back programme



420,200



367.11



154,259,742

With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

420,200 shares under the present share buy-back programme corresponding to 1.4% of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.





Yours sincerely,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank





John Fisker

CEO





Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume Price Venue Time CET 1 356 XCSE 20180625 9:01:04.130000 6 356 XCSE 20180625 9:01:04.130000 234 355,5 XCSE 20180625 9:08:16.065000 14 356 XCSE 20180625 9:14:40.679439 7 356 XCSE 20180625 9:14:40.679439 125 356 XCSE 20180625 9:14:40.679439 55 356 XCSE 20180625 9:30:10.285000 91 356 XCSE 20180625 9:30:10.285000 154 356 XCSE 20180625 9:30:10.285189 30 356 XCSE 20180625 9:33:06.160000 30 356 XCSE 20180625 10:07:52.108000 31 356 XCSE 20180625 10:17:49.580000 141 356,5 XCSE 20180625 10:45:56.668000 592 356,5 XCSE 20180625 10:45:56.668000 80 356,5 XCSE 20180625 10:45:56.672000 61 356,5 XCSE 20180625 10:45:56.674000 141 356,5 XCSE 20180625 10:45:56.724000 50 356,5 XCSE 20180625 10:45:56.724000 80 356,5 XCSE 20180625 10:45:56.726000 40 357 XCSE 20180625 10:55:53.095000 74 357 XCSE 20180625 10:55:53.216000 101 357 XCSE 20180625 10:55:53.817000 6 357 XCSE 20180625 10:55:53.820000 2 356,5 XCSE 20180625 10:58:52.201000 62 356,5 XCSE 20180625 11:11:57.790000 18 356,5 XCSE 20180625 11:11:57.814000 234 357 XCSE 20180625 12:07:43.757000 205 356,5 XCSE 20180625 12:08:03.258000 72 356,5 XCSE 20180625 13:07:28.372000 72 356,5 XCSE 20180625 13:07:28.372000 63 356,5 XCSE 20180625 13:07:28.372000 29 356,5 XCSE 20180625 13:07:28.372000 31 356 XCSE 20180625 13:07:28.400000 1 356 XCSE 20180625 13:09:34.554000 49 356 XCSE 20180625 13:17:28.567000 120 356 XCSE 20180625 13:24:36.143000 124 356 XCSE 20180625 13:24:40.690000 244 356 XCSE 20180625 14:21:15.149000 56 356 XCSE 20180625 14:21:15.149000 293 355,5 XCSE 20180625 14:21:17.003077 1 355,5 XCSE 20180625 14:21:58.899534 206 355,5 XCSE 20180625 14:22:10.724124 93 355,5 XCSE 20180625 14:35:18.735000 104 355,5 XCSE 20180625 14:38:55.393000 82 356 XCSE 20180625 15:07:33.579000 125 356 XCSE 20180625 15:07:33.579000 28 356 XCSE 20180625 15:07:33.579000 106 356 XCSE 20180625 15:14:51.649000 120 356 XCSE 20180625 15:14:51.649000 12 356 XCSE 20180625 15:14:51.649000 62 356,5 XCSE 20180625 15:17:56.907000 38 356,5 XCSE 20180625 15:17:56.929000 62 356,5 XCSE 20180625 15:17:56.929000 80 356,5 XCSE 20180625 15:18:19.817000 20 356,5 XCSE 20180625 15:18:19.843000 80 356,5 XCSE 20180625 15:18:19.843000 100 356,5 XCSE 20180625 15:20:24.359000 125 356,5 XCSE 20180625 15:20:24.359000 100 356,5 XCSE 20180625 15:28:56.325000 46 356,5 XCSE 20180625 15:28:56.347000 3 356 XCSE 20180625 15:56:49.542000 264 356 XCSE 20180625 15:56:49.542000 90 356 XCSE 20180625 15:56:49.542000 252 356 XCSE 20180625 16:05:41.424000 360 356 XCSE 20180625 16:05:41.424000 68 356 XCSE 20180625 16:05:41.546000 104 356 XCSE 20180625 16:05:59.752000 80 356 XCSE 20180625 16:07:32.133000 162 356 XCSE 20180625 16:07:47.980000 26 355,5 XCSE 20180625 16:21:51.092000 101 355,5 XCSE 20180625 16:21:54.550000 24 355,5 XCSE 20180625 16:23:34.198000 55 356 XCSE 20180625 16:33:56.439000 100 356 XCSE 20180625 16:33:56.439000 22 356 XCSE 20180625 16:33:56.439000 68 356 XCSE 20180625 16:33:56.439000 57 356 XCSE 20180625 16:35:40.428000 14 356 XCSE 20180625 16:35:40.428000 99 356 XCSE 20180625 16:35:40.428000 67 356 XCSE 20180625 16:35:40.428000 32 356 XCSE 20180625 16:37:30.506000 42 356 XCSE 20180625 16:37:30.506000 125 356 XCSE 20180625 16:37:30.506000 38 356 XCSE 20180625 16:37:30.506000 6 356 XCSE 20180625 16:37:30.506000 7 356 XCSE 20180625 16:37:30.506000 208 355,5 XCSE 20180625 16:39:46.913000 124 355,5 XCSE 20180625 16:39:46.913000 95 356 XCSE 20180625 16:44:43.693000 17 356 XCSE 20180625 16:44:43.693000 52 356 XCSE 20180625 16:44:43.693000 46 356 XCSE 20180625 16:44:43.693000 86 356 XCSE 20180625 16:44:43.693000 36 356 XCSE 20180625 16:44:43.693000 29 356 XCSE 20180625 16:44:43.693000 78 356 XCSE 20180625 16:44:48.516000 88 356 XCSE 20180625 16:44:48.516000 466 355,5 XCSE 20180625 16:46:23.120041 7 355 XCSE 20180626 9:04:47.223000 84 354,5 XCSE 20180626 9:07:22.944000 55 354 XCSE 20180626 9:18:07.801000 44 354 XCSE 20180626 9:18:26.013000 103 354 XCSE 20180626 9:18:35.266000 20 354 XCSE 20180626 9:18:35.293000 83 354 XCSE 20180626 9:18:48.387000 29 354 XCSE 20180626 9:19:02.485000 62 354 XCSE 20180626 9:19:46.057000 104 354,5 XCSE 20180626 10:07:17.382000 5 354 XCSE 20180626 10:11:07.999000 87 354 XCSE 20180626 10:13:56.349000 41 354 XCSE 20180626 10:13:56.349000 92 354 XCSE 20180626 10:49:10.540000 59 354,5 XCSE 20180626 11:14:42.120000 70 354,5 XCSE 20180626 11:14:42.120000 111 354,5 XCSE 20180626 11:14:42.120000 13 354 XCSE 20180626 11:55:50.514000 79 354 XCSE 20180626 11:58:55.556000 188 354 XCSE 20180626 11:58:55.556588 25 354 XCSE 20180626 12:11:27.539483 82 354,5 XCSE 20180626 12:34:28.854000 20 354,5 XCSE 20180626 12:34:28.854000 10 354,5 XCSE 20180626 12:34:28.854000 115 354,5 XCSE 20180626 12:34:28.854000 45 354,5 XCSE 20180626 12:34:28.854000 100 354,5 XCSE 20180626 12:54:49.068000 5 354,5 XCSE 20180626 12:54:49.068000 125 354,5 XCSE 20180626 12:54:49.068000 12 354,5 XCSE 20180626 12:54:49.068000 87 354 XCSE 20180626 12:59:58.438426 200 354 XCSE 20180626 13:06:20.456467 92 354 XCSE 20180626 13:07:21.066000 31 354 XCSE 20180626 13:23:43.631000 61 354 XCSE 20180626 13:24:44.707000 26 354 XCSE 20180626 13:24:44.710000 70 354 XCSE 20180626 13:34:41.970380 125 354 XCSE 20180626 13:34:41.970380 69 354 XCSE 20180626 13:34:41.970380 23 354 XCSE 20180626 13:34:41.970380 66 354 XCSE 20180626 13:34:41.970380 147 354 XCSE 20180626 13:34:41.970380 211 354 XCSE 20180626 13:46:13.534000 26 354 XCSE 20180626 13:46:13.534000 41 354 XCSE 20180626 14:03:31.666000 125 354 XCSE 20180626 14:03:31.666000 15 354 XCSE 20180626 14:03:31.666000 56 354 XCSE 20180626 14:03:31.666000 37 354 XCSE 20180626 14:18:39.750000 8 354 XCSE 20180626 14:18:39.750000 8 354 XCSE 20180626 14:18:39.750000 6 354 XCSE 20180626 14:18:39.750000 65 354 XCSE 20180626 14:18:39.750000 75 354 XCSE 20180626 14:18:39.750000 41 354 XCSE 20180626 14:18:39.750000 92 354 XCSE 20180626 14:29:55.860000 21 354 XCSE 20180626 14:29:55.860000 125 354 XCSE 20180626 14:29:55.860000 3 354 XCSE 20180626 14:29:55.860000 54 354 XCSE 20180626 14:47:07.978000 47 354 XCSE 20180626 14:47:07.978000 13 354 XCSE 20180626 14:47:07.978000 125 354 XCSE 20180626 14:47:07.978000 1 354 XCSE 20180626 14:47:07.978000 93 354 XCSE 20180626 15:02:42.122000 72 354 XCSE 20180626 15:02:42.122000 78 354 XCSE 20180626 15:02:42.122000 116 353,5 XCSE 20180626 15:31:10.709000 135 353,5 XCSE 20180626 15:51:00.874000 50 353,5 XCSE 20180626 15:52:27.739000 117 354 XCSE 20180626 15:58:12.133000 6 354 XCSE 20180626 15:58:12.133000 423 354 XCSE 20180626 15:58:12.133000 104 354 XCSE 20180626 15:58:12.133000 92 353,5 XCSE 20180626 16:13:31.656000 35 353,5 XCSE 20180626 16:19:36.084000 255 353,5 XCSE 20180626 16:19:36.084000 37 354 XCSE 20180626 16:37:02.986000 10 354 XCSE 20180626 16:37:02.986000 125 354 XCSE 20180626 16:37:02.986000 75 354 XCSE 20180626 16:37:02.986000 175 354 XCSE 20180626 16:37:58.970000 67 354 XCSE 20180626 16:37:58.970000 6 354 XCSE 20180626 16:37:58.970000 9 354 XCSE 20180626 16:38:56.988000 125 354 XCSE 20180626 16:38:56.988000 82 354 XCSE 20180626 16:38:56.988000 40 354 XCSE 20180626 16:38:56.988000 108 354 XCSE 20180626 16:39:59.003000 125 354 XCSE 20180626 16:39:59.003000 45 354 XCSE 20180626 16:40:49.019000 7 354 XCSE 20180626 16:40:49.019000 66 354 XCSE 20180626 16:40:49.019000 125 354 XCSE 20180626 16:40:49.019000 38 354 XCSE 20180626 16:42:35.577000 32 354 XCSE 20180626 16:42:39.547000 6 354 XCSE 20180626 16:42:39.607000 1054 354 XCSE 20180626 16:44:33.238102 84 353 XCSE 20180627 9:10:20.023000 100 352,5 XCSE 20180627 9:10:43.758891 4 352,5 XCSE 20180627 9:10:43.758891 4 352,5 XCSE 20180627 9:10:43.758891 318 352,5 XCSE 20180627 9:10:45.079278 92 352,5 XCSE 20180627 9:10:55.350000 74 352,5 XCSE 20180627 9:10:55.350708 18 352,5 XCSE 20180627 9:10:55.383000 39 352,5 XCSE 20180627 9:10:55.421000 71 352,5 XCSE 20180627 9:11:03.688000 25 352,5 XCSE 20180627 9:12:35.156000 53 352,5 XCSE 20180627 9:19:37.174000 15 352,5 XCSE 20180627 9:19:37.174910 216 352,5 XCSE 20180627 9:19:44.575843 24 352,5 XCSE 20180627 9:25:26.355339 80 352,5 XCSE 20180627 9:27:43.620412 162 352,5 XCSE 20180627 9:27:47.850000 165 352,5 XCSE 20180627 9:27:47.850786 41 352,5 XCSE 20180627 9:28:08.441000 161 352 XCSE 20180627 9:37:26.450000 56 351,5 XCSE 20180627 9:37:58.612904 200 351,5 XCSE 20180627 9:40:57.034094 82 351,5 XCSE 20180627 9:40:57.160495 19 351,5 XCSE 20180627 9:41:01.194993 134 351,5 XCSE 20180627 9:41:06.171000 143 351,5 XCSE 20180627 9:41:06.171932 50 351 XCSE 20180627 9:53:45.005000 117 352,5 XCSE 20180627 10:32:43.194000 254 352,5 XCSE 20180627 10:32:43.196000 300 351,5 XCSE 20180627 11:21:58.757579 709 351 XCSE 20180627 11:35:39.479390 100 351 XCSE 20180627 11:35:39.479390 17 351 XCSE 20180627 11:35:39.559699 100 351 XCSE 20180627 11:35:39.559699 74 351 XCSE 20180627 11:43:32.652947 100 350,5 XCSE 20180627 11:51:34.294628 1088 350,5 XCSE 20180627 11:51:34.294628 1000 352 XCSE 20180627 15:33:06.433556 100 353 XCSE 20180627 16:04:03.550620 71 353 XCSE 20180627 16:04:03.556132 29 353 XCSE 20180627 16:04:08.144568 900 354 XCSE 20180627 16:16:13.532383 100 354 XCSE 20180627 16:16:13.532383 511 354,5 XCSE 20180627 16:21:06.535651 100 354,5 XCSE 20180627 16:29:11.453619 400 354,5 XCSE 20180627 16:29:11.453619 100 355 XCSE 20180627 16:33:47.724707 400 355 XCSE 20180627 16:33:47.724707 81 354 XCSE 20180628 9:02:25.217000 8 354 XCSE 20180628 9:02:25.217000 29 353 XCSE 20180628 9:16:27.376481 97 354 XCSE 20180628 9:29:41.410156 2 354 XCSE 20180628 9:29:41.410156 51 354 XCSE 20180628 9:29:41.410156 44 353,5 XCSE 20180628 9:29:43.227000 32 353,5 XCSE 20180628 9:29:45.212000 35 354 XCSE 20180628 9:37:43.951259 41 354 XCSE 20180628 9:37:45.950748 24 355 XCSE 20180628 9:42:08.803096 109 355 XCSE 20180628 9:42:08.803096 13 355 XCSE 20180628 9:42:08.803096 54 355 XCSE 20180628 9:42:08.803096 49 355 XCSE 20180628 9:44:09.225000 413 355 XCSE 20180628 9:45:00.367972 100 355,5 XCSE 20180628 10:03:38.225000 97 355,5 XCSE 20180628 10:03:38.225000 71 355,5 XCSE 20180628 10:03:38.225000 84 356 XCSE 20180628 10:34:39.043000 87 356 XCSE 20180628 10:34:39.043000 74 356 XCSE 20180628 10:34:39.043000 93 356 XCSE 20180628 10:38:30.056000 288 356 XCSE 20180628 10:39:32.945000 93 356 XCSE 20180628 10:39:32.945000 996 356 XCSE 20180628 10:39:32.945409 100 356 XCSE 20180628 10:39:32.945409 100 356 XCSE 20180628 10:41:30.185646 76 356,5 XCSE 20180628 10:53:47.009000 87 356,5 XCSE 20180628 11:03:42.976000 78 356 XCSE 20180628 11:29:50.501819 1 356 XCSE 20180628 11:29:55.068135 4 356 XCSE 20180628 11:35:01.426000 21 356 XCSE 20180628 11:35:01.426665 25 356 XCSE 20180628 11:37:25.515000 68 356 XCSE 20180628 11:40:34.050000 64 356 XCSE 20180628 11:40:34.105000 26 356 XCSE 20180628 13:00:47.281667 119 356 XCSE 20180628 13:04:34.553000 74 356 XCSE 20180628 13:04:34.553510 81 356 XCSE 20180628 13:04:34.553510 20 355,5 XCSE 20180628 13:04:49.938000 25 356,5 XCSE 20180628 13:49:19.773000 68 356,5 XCSE 20180628 13:49:19.773000 12 356,5 XCSE 20180628 13:49:19.773000 1 356,5 XCSE 20180628 13:49:19.773000 61 356,5 XCSE 20180628 13:49:19.773000 102 356,5 XCSE 20180628 13:49:19.773000 130 356 XCSE 20180628 13:52:09.053000 128 355,5 XCSE 20180628 13:52:58.798000 18 355,5 XCSE 20180628 14:05:00.276000 75 355,5 XCSE 20180628 14:08:31.860000 35 355,5 XCSE 20180628 14:09:45.508000 74 355,5 XCSE 20180628 14:09:45.511000 54 355,5 XCSE 20180628 14:09:45.513000 20 355,5 XCSE 20180628 14:09:45.513000 74 355,5 XCSE 20180628 14:09:45.517000 43 355,5 XCSE 20180628 14:09:45.600000 4 355,5 XCSE 20180628 14:21:14.307000 122 355,5 XCSE 20180628 14:22:18.969000 95 355,5 XCSE 20180628 14:22:18.973000 31 355,5 XCSE 20180628 14:22:19.369000 70 356 XCSE 20180628 14:54:24.450000 98 356 XCSE 20180628 14:54:24.450000 1 356 XCSE 20180628 15:06:31.045000 80 356 XCSE 20180628 15:06:31.045000 40 356 XCSE 20180628 15:06:31.126000 47 356 XCSE 20180628 15:09:36.545000 53 356 XCSE 20180628 15:09:36.550000 38 356 XCSE 20180628 15:09:36.601000 77 356 XCSE 20180628 15:09:37.724000 4 356 XCSE 20180628 15:09:37.725000 55 355,5 XCSE 20180628 15:26:04.399000 28 355,5 XCSE 20180628 15:26:04.492000 239 355,5 XCSE 20180628 15:46:58.904000 48 355,5 XCSE 20180628 15:50:02.026000 1 355,5 XCSE 20180628 15:51:08.782000 192 355,5 XCSE 20180628 15:51:13.541000 49 355,5 XCSE 20180628 15:51:16.942000 20 355,5 XCSE 20180628 15:51:24.943000 124 355,5 XCSE 20180628 15:52:19.528000 51 355,5 XCSE 20180628 15:52:19.528000 89 355,5 XCSE 20180628 15:52:19.528000 84 355 XCSE 20180628 16:19:51.909000 500 355 XCSE 20180628 16:19:51.909542 45 355,5 XCSE 20180628 16:30:57.679000 2 355,5 XCSE 20180628 16:30:57.679000 125 355,5 XCSE 20180628 16:30:57.679000 68 355,5 XCSE 20180628 16:30:57.679000 298 355 XCSE 20180628 16:31:25.390000 71 355 XCSE 20180628 16:31:25.396000 227 355 XCSE 20180628 16:31:25.416000 58 355 XCSE 20180628 16:31:25.416000 81 356 XCSE 20180628 16:41:11.730000 70 356 XCSE 20180628 16:41:11.730000 86 356 XCSE 20180628 16:41:11.730000 5 356 XCSE 20180628 16:41:11.730000 6 356 XCSE 20180628 16:41:11.730000 119 356 XCSE 20180628 16:42:33.760000 117 356 XCSE 20180628 16:42:33.760000 12 356 XCSE 20180628 16:42:33.760000 121 356 XCSE 20180628 16:44:01.778000 6 356 XCSE 20180628 16:44:01.778000 117 356 XCSE 20180628 16:44:01.778000 197 356 XCSE 20180628 16:48:35.688886 8 357,5 XCSE 20180629 9:29:08.986000 75 357,5 XCSE 20180629 9:56:39.129000 84 357,5 XCSE 20180629 9:56:39.129000 80 357,5 XCSE 20180629 9:56:39.129000 50 357,5 XCSE 20180629 9:56:39.129000 45 358 XCSE 20180629 10:30:27.402000 30 358 XCSE 20180629 10:30:27.402000 63 358 XCSE 20180629 10:30:27.402000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 10:30:27.402000 17 358 XCSE 20180629 10:30:27.402000 23 358 XCSE 20180629 10:30:27.402000 70 358 XCSE 20180629 10:30:27.402000 4 358 XCSE 20180629 10:44:09.485000 19 358 XCSE 20180629 10:44:09.485000 5 358 XCSE 20180629 10:44:09.485000 5 358 XCSE 20180629 10:44:09.485000 78 358 XCSE 20180629 10:44:09.485000 71 358 XCSE 20180629 10:44:09.485000 1 358 XCSE 20180629 10:44:09.485000 69 358 XCSE 20180629 10:44:09.485000 314 358,5 XCSE 20180629 10:59:55.514000 85 358,5 XCSE 20180629 11:12:07.331000 89 358,5 XCSE 20180629 11:27:30.619000 90 358,5 XCSE 20180629 11:33:04.341000 50 358,5 XCSE 20180629 12:04:48.965000 201 358,5 XCSE 20180629 12:04:48.965000 50 358,5 XCSE 20180629 12:25:35.118000 199 358,5 XCSE 20180629 12:25:35.118000 65 358 XCSE 20180629 12:29:24.526000 42 358 XCSE 20180629 12:29:24.645000 16 358 XCSE 20180629 12:51:43.642000 1 358 XCSE 20180629 12:59:55.069000 78 358 XCSE 20180629 13:05:36.806000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 13:05:47.807000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 13:05:58.808000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 13:06:14.810000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 13:06:25.810000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 13:06:36.811000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 13:06:52.812000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 13:07:03.813000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 13:07:14.813000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 13:07:30.815000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 13:07:41.815000 86 358 XCSE 20180629 13:07:43.610000 97 358 XCSE 20180629 13:11:59.583000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 13:33:04.344000 72 358 XCSE 20180629 13:33:04.377000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 13:33:30.738000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 13:34:03.740000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 13:34:34.741000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 13:35:05.744000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 13:35:32.748000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 13:36:03.748000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 13:36:34.750000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 13:37:02.751000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 13:37:33.754000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 13:38:04.756000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 13:38:30.758000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 13:39:01.760000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 13:39:32.761000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 13:40:03.764000 5 358 XCSE 20180629 13:40:30.204000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 13:40:35.001000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 13:41:00.767000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 13:41:31.769000 27 358 XCSE 20180629 13:41:37.823000 50 358,5 XCSE 20180629 14:13:30.329000 198 358,5 XCSE 20180629 14:13:30.329000 140 358 XCSE 20180629 14:19:17.076000 82 358 XCSE 20180629 14:29:05.998000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 14:29:11.761000 56 358 XCSE 20180629 14:29:43.610000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 14:30:04.023000 79 358 XCSE 20180629 14:36:18.954000 119 358 XCSE 20180629 14:53:05.548000 93 358 XCSE 20180629 15:09:30.096000 1 358 XCSE 20180629 15:10:21.568000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 15:12:33.845000 2 358 XCSE 20180629 15:23:21.743000 65 358 XCSE 20180629 15:28:32.915000 935 358 XCSE 20180629 15:28:32.915465 10 358 XCSE 20180629 15:40:59.809000 65 358 XCSE 20180629 15:40:59.809575 50 358,5 XCSE 20180629 15:48:51.351000 201 358,5 XCSE 20180629 15:48:51.351000 7 358 XCSE 20180629 15:52:07.686000 265 358 XCSE 20180629 15:59:22.852000 68 358 XCSE 20180629 15:59:34.664000 3 358 XCSE 20180629 16:00:23.231000 52 358 XCSE 20180629 16:00:45.725000 32 357,5 XCSE 20180629 16:12:55.395000 135 357,5 XCSE 20180629 16:12:55.416000 120 357 XCSE 20180629 16:25:03.685000 14 357 XCSE 20180629 16:29:01.756000 14 357 XCSE 20180629 16:30:01.266000 15 357 XCSE 20180629 16:30:01.757000 5 357 XCSE 20180629 16:33:30.151000 100 358 XCSE 20180629 16:40:57.055772 1470 358 XCSE 20180629 16:40:57.055772 625 358 XCSE 20180629 16:40:57.055772 125 358 XCSE 20180629 16:40:57.055772 1 358 XCSE 20180629 16:40:57.055772 156 358 XCSE 20180629 16:40:57.055772 27 358 XCSE 20180629 16:40:57.055772 11 358 XCSE 20180629 16:40:57.055772 54 358 XCSE 20180629 16:40:57.055772 7 358 XCSE 20180629 16:40:57.055772 7 358 XCSE 20180629 16:40:57.055772 21 358 XCSE 20180629 16:40:57.055772 10 358 XCSE 20180629 16:40:57.055772 82 358 XCSE 20180629 16:40:57.055772

