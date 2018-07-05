Shareholders Fall Under 10% Threshold for Vogogo Inc.

CALGARY, July 5, 2018 /CNW/ - Messrs Thomas English and Gino DeMichele (each a "Holder" and collectively, the "Holders") announce that each of their holdings have fallen under the 10% threshold for Vogogo Inc. ("Vogogo"). During the period from March 31, 2018 through July 4, 2018 Vogogo issued shares from treasury which resulted in the holdings of each of the Holders (fully diluted) decreasing to less than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Vogogo.

Mr. DeMichele has beneficial ownership and control of an aggregate of 15,176,301 common shares of Vogogo, representing approximately 8.48% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Vogogo (on the basis of conversion of all convertible securities held beneficially by Mr. DeMichele).

Mr. English has beneficial ownership and control of an aggregate of 16,091,714 common shares of Vogogo, representing approximately 8.94% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Vogogo (on the basis of conversion of all convertible securities held beneficially by Mr. English).

The Holders reviews their holdings from time to time and may increase or decrease their position as future circumstances may dictate.

This news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of early warning reports dated July 5, 2018. The early warning reports respecting the occurrence giving rise to this filing has been filed on System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com under Vogogo's issuer profile. To obtain a copy of the early warning reports filed by the Holders, please refer to SEDAR at www.sedar.com under Vogogo's issuer profile.

