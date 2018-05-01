Sheraton Guildford Hotel workers on strike

SURREY, BC, May 1, 2018 /CNW/ - Workers at one of Surrey's largest hotels have walked off the job after the employer refused to bargain with the union.

"It is a total lack of respect for the workers who make that hotel a success," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Hospitality workers deserve good working conditions and fair compensation."

Job action began at 4:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 1 after the Collective Agreement expired.

"For no discernable reason, the employer has engineered a major disruption for hundreds of Sheraton customers," said Jean Van-Vliet Unifor Local 3000 President. "We're prepared to bargain, but they just want to pick a fight with their workers and inconvenience customers."

Unifor Local 3000 represents 120 workers in all areas of the hotel including guest services, the lounge, banquets, kitchen, laundry, room attendants, and maintenance.

