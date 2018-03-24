ATX 3 410 -0,8%  Dow 23 533 -1,8%  Nasdaq 6 508 -2,6%  Euro 1,2357 0,3% 
ATX P 1 720 -0,7%  EStoxx50 3 298 -1,5%  Nikkei 20 618 -4,5%  CHF 1,1700 0,2% 
DAX 11 886 -1,8%  FTSE100 6 922 -0,4%  Öl 70,4 2,2%  Gold 1 347 1,2% 

Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!

24.03.2018 12:23:14

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

Siemens, Alstom Ink Business Combination Deal;nominates Roland Busch As Chairman


(RTTNews) - German conglomerate Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK, SMAWF) and Alstom (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) entered into business combination agreement for proposed combination of Siemens' mobility business, including its rail traction drive business, with Alstom.

Siemens said that the deal is expected to close at the end of calendar year 2018 and the new group will be headquartered in Saint-Ouen, France, and continue to be listed on the Paris stock exchange.

Both Alstom and Siemens also announced the proposed leadership for the future Board of Directors of Siemens Alstom. Siemens Managing Board Member Roland Busch to be nominated as Chairman and Alstom Lead Director Yann Delabriere to be nominated as Vice-chairman

It follows the announcement made on September 26, 2017 that Henri Poupart-Lafarge will continue to serve as CEO of the combined company as well as be a member of the Board of Directors

Siemens specified that these nominations are subject to the approval of Alstom shareholders as well as completion of the deal itself following the approval by various authorities.

The board of directors of the combined company will consist of 11 members, six of whom - including the chairman - are to be appointed by Siemens, the German company said. Four independent members and the CEO will complete the board.

Siemens has already initiated the internal carve-out process of its mobility business and other related businesses in order to prepare for the combination with Alstom. As part of this transaction, Siemens will receive newly issued shares in the combined company representing 50 percent of share capital of Alstom on a fully diluted basis.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
ATX und DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende
Die Angst vor einer Eskalation des Handelskonflikts zwischen den USA und China zog den heimischen Markt am Freitag erneut nach unten.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH