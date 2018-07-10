Siemon Partners with Graphical Networks netTerrain DCIM Provider

WATERTOWN, Conn., July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemon, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with leading data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solution provider Graphical Networks whose netTerrain DCIM platform will enable Siemon customers gain the network visibility they need to effectively manage, monitor, control and document the data center.

The netTerrain DCIM platform is a centralized, multi-user, browser-based platform that visualizes the data center right down to the port level or card in a chassis via easy-to-use navigation that renders powerful hierarchical and subcomponent data center diagrams. It includes rack, cabinet and floor layouts to visually see cabinet occupancy and manage assets and circuit layouts to provide on-demand display of cabling links between equipment and components.

Through the netTerrain platform, users can easily configure layouts with integrated access to Siemon's WheelHouse Advanced Data Center Solutions, including cabinets, racks, cable management, copper and fiber connectivity, and power distribution units. Siemon PowerMax intelligent PDUs that deliver real-time monitoring and control of power usage, capacity and environmental conditions also integrate with the netTerrain platform for users to monitor data center power at the device or outlet level.

"Today's data centers are more complex than ever before, with thousands of connections linking a wide range of devices, cards and ports all occupying physical space in racks and cabinets and consuming power," says Frank Velleca, Siemon's Market Manager for Strategic Projects. "We are excited to partner with Graphical Networks and integrate our data center solutions into the netTerrain DCIM platform to help our customers maximize space and capacity, manage assets, lower power and cooling costs, reduce downtime, and properly plan and forecast for growth.

"We have been searching for the right data center hardware manufacturer to partner with for some time," comments Jan Durnhofer, CEO of Graphical Networks. "It is an honor to have been selected from a large pool of possible DCIM vendors for this partnership. Siemon is a well-known and respected manufacturer with a large presence not just within the United States, but in the many other countries where Graphical Networks also has a presence."

For more information about Siemon's partnership with Graphical Networks and the netTerrain DCIM platform, visit www.siemon.com/dcim.

About Siemon

Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specializing in the design and manufacture of high quality, high performance low voltage infrastructure solutions and services for Data Centers, LANs and Intelligent Buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical and logistics expertise spanning 100 countries, Siemon offers the most comprehensive suites of copper and optical fiber cabling systems, cabinets, racks, cable management, data center power and cooling systems and Intelligent Infrastructure Management solutions. With more than 400 patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R&D and the development of Industry Standards, underlining the company's long-standing commitment to its customers and the industry. Through an ongoing commitment to waste and energy reduction, Siemon's environmental sustainability benchmarks are unparalleled in the industry, including 179% global carbon negativity and zero-landfill status.

Siemon Interconnect Solutions (SIS) is a Siemon business unit comprised of a team of dedicated technical sales professionals supported by Siemon Labs, mechanical, electrical and signal integrity engineers committed to solving industry and customer driven interconnect challenges. We provide custom network infrastructure solutions to: OEM's, Leading Manufacturers, Value-Added Resellers and System Integrators.

