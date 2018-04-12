Sigma Designs Ships 100 Millionth Z-Wave Chipset Module

Z-Wave momentum soars to an all-time high, dominating the smart home market with 100M units in market

FREMONT, Calif., April 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Designs® (NASDAQ:SIGM), a leading provider of intelligent system-on-chip (SoC) solutions for connected smart home IoT, is proud to announce a cumulative lifetime 100M Z-Wave modules have shipped into the smart home market. With hundreds of customers shipping over 2,400 interoperable Z-Wave devices, Sigma Designs is pleased to highlight that the recipient of the 100 millionth module was the smart home service provider and long-time customer of Sigma Designs, Vivint Smart Home.

Services such as professionally monitored security are currently driving the smart home market. With Z-Wave technology achieving over 90% penetration in this segment, it is no surprise that Vivint, a leading smart home service provider, was the recipient of the 100 millionth Z-Wave module. Vivint was the first service provider to adopt Z-Wave as the home control technology in its panels, deploying certified Z-Wave devices as part of a Vivint smart home system to give customers unprecedented peace of mind and control over their entire home.

"We are grateful to every one of our customers, some of the biggest service providers and manufacturers in the smart home and security world, who have supported Z-Wave over the years and driven adoption of the standard in the market to get us to this milestone of 100M Z-Wave modules shipped," said Raoul Wijgergangs, VP of Z-Wave Business Unit, Sigma Designs, Inc. "We're delighted to name Vivint as the customer to order the 100 millionth unit. As the longest running service provider customer and an innovator in the smart home and security market, Vivint has designed home security and automation packages that increase safety and convenience for today's consumer."

"Z-Wave allows us to give customers an integrated smart home system so they can control their home through a panel, a single mobile app or by using their voice," said Jim Nye, chief product operations officer at Vivint Smart Home. "We are honored to be the recipient of the 100 millionth Z-Wave module and thrilled to see the ecosystem advance to such a large share of the market."

About the Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGM) is a world leader in enabling smart home convergence. The company designs and builds the essential semiconductor technologies for the Internet of Things (IoT) for smart home devices. For more information about Sigma Designs, please visit www.sigmadesigns.com.

About Z-Wave

Z-Wave® technology is an open, internationally recognized ITU standard (G.9959). It is the leading wireless home control technology in the market today, with over 2400 certified interoperable products worldwide. Represented by the Z-Wave Alliance and supported by more than 700 companies around the world, the standard is a key enabler of smart living solutions for home safety and security, energy, hospitality, office and light commercial applications.

Z-Wave® is a registered trademark of Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than one million customers. J.D. Power ranked Vivint Smart Home "Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Home Security Systems." For more information, visit www.vivint.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

