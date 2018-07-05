Sime Darby Motors Selects Mellanox's End-to-End Ethernet Solutions to Accelerate Data Center Network and Compute Infrastructure

Mellanox's Ethernet Interconnect Infrastructure, Combined with Pure Storage FlashArray Storage Platform, Delivers World-Leading Price-Performance and ROI Advantages

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mellanox® Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), a leading supplier of end-to-end interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems, today announced that Sime Darby Motors has selected Mellanox end-to-end Ethernet solutions to upgrade and future-proof their data center infrastructure. Sime Darby Motors is the automotive arm of Sime Darby Berhad - a leading Malaysia-based multinational conglomerate, involved in the retail, distribution, and assembly businesses.

With expanding sites and services in multiple countries across the Asia Pacific region, Sime Darby Motors realized that their legacy IT infrastructure could not scale to handle the increasingly large volume of data running through their business-critical systems. To meet these needs, Mellanox provided Sime Darby Motors a high performance scalable network solution, combined with Pure Storage's all-flash array storage solution. As a result, Sime Darby's new infrastructure is now future-proofed to meet the bandwidth and storage intensive requirements of their high data workloads, mitigating network bottlenecks and improving overall storage connectivity performance.

"We are very happy to be working with Mellanox and Pure Storage," said Loo Chuan Wei, Senior Manager of IT at Sime Darby Motors. "The combined solution has made it possible for our users, wherever they are, to access our business applications faster than ever."

The Mellanox end-to-end Ethernet solution comprises Mellanox Spectrum™ Ethernet switches running Cumulus Linux, which offer a true non-blocking and lossless switching fabric for the performance-intensive and latency-sensitive applications; ConnectX® adapters, and LinkX® cables and transceivers. Pure Storage's FlashArray products provide all-flash performance to accelerate demanding user applications, efficient data reduction to consolidate and save data center space and non-disruptive expansion capabilities to accommodate the online deployment of flexible storage capacity - either online or outside the base chassis. The combined solution turns Sime Darby Motors' data-center infrastructure into a renewed network and storage platform, offering a fast and simplified storage system that boosts network capacity and speeds while also paving the road for Sime Darby Motors' data center to use artificial intelligence for improving new customer services and experiences.

"Our experience has given us confidence that this solution meets our current and future computing and storage needs of a well-staffed Auto City - particularly with the integration of innovative AI capabilities to enhance the customer experience," added Loo.

"We are pleased to support Sime Darby Motors' strategic network infrastructure and data center needs with our ESF (Ethernet Storage Fabric) technology," commented Gilad Shainer, Vice President of Marketing at Mellanox Technologies. "The Pure Storage solutions with Mellanox SN2100 Ethernet switches provides a highly available fabric in half of the space, enhanced performance, and best in class monitoring and provisioning. Furthermore, Mellanox Ethernet solutions enable new generation data centers to maximize their return on investment by delivering software flexibility with Open Ethernet, robustness, and zero packet loss."

"Today's data centers face a lot of demands from performance intensive business critical applications such as SAP which process tremendous volumes of data at very high speeds. Pure Storage's all-flash storage solutions provide forward thinking companies like Sime Darby with the foundation to build a future-proofed network and compute infrastructure that optimizes SAP solutions while paving the way to AI and IoT (Internet of Things). We are pleased to have been able to work with Mellanox to support Sime Darby in their digital transformation," said David Wirt, Vice President, ASEAN and Greater China, Pure Storage.

