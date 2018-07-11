Simpson Manufacturing Board of Directors Recognized for Promoting Diversity and Inclusion

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., the parent company of Simpson Strong-Tie, (NYSE: SSD), the leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, has been named a finalist for the 2018 NXT Awards by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD). The company qualified under the Mid-Cap category.

NACD NXT is a multi-year initiative to highlight breakthrough corporate boardroom practices that promote greater diversity and inclusion to foster long-term value creation and help develop the next generation of boardroom leadership. The annual awards showcase boards that have embraced diverse perspectives to support sustainable long-term shareholder value.

"We're proud to have our board of directors recognized for the NXT Award," said Simpson Manufacturing CEO, Karen Colonias. "The members welcome and support diversity in all aspects of our business to strengthen and support our continued growth."

Company boards recognized by the NXT Awards include public and private organizations and institutions spanning many sizes and industry sectors. The winners will be announced during the NACD NXT Recognition Gala on September 29 at the NACD Global Board Leaders' Summit in Washington, DC.

About Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc.

For more than 60 years, Simpson Strong-Tie has dedicated itself to creating structural products that help people build safer, stronger homes and buildings. Considered an industry leader in structural systems research, testing and innovation, Simpson Strong-Tie works closely with construction professionals to provide code-listed, field-tested products and value-engineered solutions. Our engineered structural products and systems are recognized for helping structures resist high winds, hurricanes and seismic forces. They include structural connectors, fasteners, fastening systems, lateral-force-resisting systems, anchors and product solutions for repairing, protecting and strengthening concrete. From product development and testing to training and engineering and field support, Simpson Strong-Tie is committed to helping customers succeed. For more information, visit strongtie.com and follow us on facebook.com/strongtie, twitter.com/strongtie, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About NACD

NACD aspires to a world where corporate directors are recognized by all stakeholders as trusted stewards of long-term value creation. NACD elevates board performance by providing board members with practical insights through world-class education, leading-edge research and an ever-growing network of directors. NACD empowers more than 19,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today's directors are well-prepared for tomorrow's challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors and governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for 40 years. View a video about the history of NACD here.

For More Information:

Shelby Lentz

slentz@strongtie.com

925-560-9068

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simpson-manufacturing-board-of-directors-recognized-for-promoting-diversity-and-inclusion-300679039.html

SOURCE Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.