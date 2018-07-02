Smart Coatings Global Market 2018-2026: Size, Share, Application Analysis, Growth Trends, Key Players and Competitive Strategies

DUBLIN, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Smart Coatings Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Smart Coatings market was valued at US$ 2,257.5 million in 2017, and is expected to show a CAGR of 20.5% from 2018 to 2026.

Smart coatings are custom prepared to meet the varying demand from end-use industries such as automotive & transportation, construction, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, marine, etc. Their ability to respond quickly to external stimuli and rising application in different end-use industries owing to their outstanding features are the key factors driving the market.

Although, the smart coating is the niche market, however, improved products demand from customers has catapulted its demand. Smart coatings are gaining traction with the advent of new technologies such as nanotechnology, conductive materials, micro-encapsulation, self-healing and self-assembling systems, further enhancing their functionalities. These technologies are enabling coatings to deliver added performance beyond aesthetics and protection.

Constant R&D by the leading players have resulted in the development of lightweight and eco-friendly smart coatings, thereby further boosting the market. However, slow mass adoption due to the high cost of these multifunctional coating may act as a restraining factor for Smart Coatings market.

Automotive & transportation was the leading end-use industry in terms of volume consumption in 2017. This is attributed to rising application of smart coatings in the exterior application in the automotive industry owing to advanced properties such as anti-corrosion, self-cleaning, and self-healing.

By type, anti-corrosion coatings accounted for the largest market share in 2017, owing to its wide acceptance in the two major end-use industries; automotive & transportation and construction across the globe. Furthermore, the rapid expansion of applications of smart coatings in end-use industries such as textile, healthcare, energy, etc. has resulted in the growth of the Smart Coatings market in this region.

Based on the geography, North America held the largest share in the global Smart Coatings market in 2017 in terms of value and volume as many key players are headquartered in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region owing to rising population and disposable income coupled with growth in the manufacturing sector are some of the major factors for growth of Asia-Pacific Smart Coatings market.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offering

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.3.3. Market Size Estimation

1.3.3.1. Top-Down Approach

1.3.3.2. Bottom-Up Approach

1.3.4. Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.4. Assumptions

1.5. Market Segmentation

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Smart Coatings Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Smart Coatings Market by Coating Type, 2017 (Kilo Ton, US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Smart Coatings Market, by End-use Industry, 2017 (Kilo Ton, US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Smart Coatings Market, by Geography, 2017 (Kilo Ton, US$ Mn)

Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.1.1. Growing Demand from Asia-Pacific's End-use Industries

3.2.1.2. Advanced Performance Delivery from Smart Coatings

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.2.1. Strict Environment Regulations

3.2.2.2. Restraint 2

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Increasing Demand for Products Requiring Low Maintenance

3.2.3.2. Opportunity 2

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.4. Competitive Landscape: Market Positioning of Key Players, 2017

Chapter 4. Global Smart Coatings Market, by Coating Type, 2016-2026 (Kilo Ton, US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Global Smart Coatings Market Share Analysis, by Coating Type, 2017 vs. 2026 (Value, %)

4.1.2. Global Smart Coatings Market, by Coating Type, 2016-2026 (Kilo Ton, US$ Mn)

4.2. Anti-corrosion

4.3. Anti-microbial

4.4. Self-cleaning

4.5. Self-healing

4.6. Others (self-dimming, color shifting, photovoltaic, piezoelectric, etc.)

Chapter 5. Global Smart Coatings Market, by End-use Industry, 2016-2026 (Kilo Ton, US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Smart Coatings Market Share Analysis, by End-use Industry, 2017 vs. 2026 (Value, %)

5.1.2. Global Smart Coatings Market, by End-use Industry, 2016-2026 (Kilo Ton, US$ Mn)

5.2. Automotive & Transportation

5.3. Construction

5.4. Consumer Electronics

5.5. Aerospace & Defense

5.6. Marine

5.7. Others (consumer goods, energy, healthcare, etc.)

Chapter 6. Global Smart Coatings Market, by Geography, 2016-2026 (Kilo Ton, US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Smart Coatings Market Share Analysis, by Geography, 2017 vs. 2026 (Value, %)

6.1.2. Global Smart Coatings Market, by Geography, 2016-2026 (Kilo Ton, US$ Mn)

6.2. North America Smart Coatings Market Analysis, 2016-2026

6.2.1. North America Smart Coatings Market, by Coating Type, 2016 -2026 (Kilo Ton, US$ Mn)

6.2.2. North America Smart Coatings Market, by End-use Industry 2016-2026 (Kilo Ton, US$ Mn)

6.2.3. North America Smart Coatings Market, by Country, 2016-2026 (Kilo Ton, US$ Mn)

6.2.3.1. U.S.

6.2.3.2. Canada

6.3. Europe Smart Coatings Market Analysis, 2016-2026

6.3.1. Europe Smart Coatings Market, by Coating Type, 2016-2026 (Kilo Ton, US$ Mn)

6.3.2. Europe Smart Coatings Market, by End-use Industry, 2016-2026 (Kilo Ton, US$ Mn)

6.3.3. Europe Smart Coatings Market, by Country/Region, 2016-2026 (Kilo Ton, US$ Mn)

6.3.3.1. U.K.

6.3.3.2. Germany

6.3.3.3. France

6.3.3.4. Rest of Europe

6.4. Asia Pacific Smart Coatings Market Analysis, 2016-2026

6.4.1. Asia Pacific Smart Coatings Market, by Coating Type, 2016-2026 (Kilo Ton, US$ Mn)

6.4.2. Asia Pacific Smart Coatings Market, by End-use Industry, 2016-2026 (Kilo Ton, US$ Mn)

6.4.3. Asia Pacific Smart Coatings Market, by Country/Region, 2016-2026 (Kilo Ton, US$ Mn)

6.4.3.1. Japan

6.4.3.2. China

6.4.3.3. India

6.4.3.4. Rest of APAC

6.5. Latin America Smart Coatings Market Analysis, 2016-2026

6.5.1. Latin America Smart Coatings Market, by Coating Type, 2016-2026 (Kilo Ton, US$ Mn)

6.5.2. Latin America Smart Coatings Market, by End-use Industry, 2016-2026 (Kilo Ton, US$ Mn)

6.5.3. Latin America Smart Coatings Market, by Country/Region, 2016-2026 (Kilo Ton, US$ Mn)

6.5.3.1. Brazil

6.5.3.2. Mexico

6.5.3.3. Rest of Latin America

6.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Smart Coatings Market Analysis, 2016-2026

6.6.1. MEA Smart Coatings Market, by Coating Type, 2016-2026 (Kilo Ton, US$ Mn)

6.6.2. MEA Smart Coatings Market, by End-use Industry, 2016-2026 (Kilo Ton, US$ Mn)

6.6.3. MEA Smart Coatings Market, by Region, 2016-2026 (Kilo Ton, US$ Mn)

6.6.3.1. GCC

6.6.3.2. Rest of MEA

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. 3M

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. Business Strategies/Recent Developments

7.2. The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

7.3. RPM International

7.4. Axalta Coatings Systems

7.5. Hempel A/S

7.6. Jotun A/S

7.7. NEI Corporation

7.8. PPG Industries

7.9. Dow Corning

7.10. Akzonobel N.V.

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wwr5hr/smart_coatings?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-coatings-global-market-2018-2026-size-share-application-analysis-growth-trends-key-players-and-competitive-strategies-300675418.html

SOURCE Research and Markets