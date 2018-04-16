Smart Robotics in Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2022

LONDON, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

The report will size the market by technology, including:

- By technology: Expert Systems, Sensors and Networking.



- Use: Actuation, Collaboration, Vision and Other

- Industry sector: Aerospace. Automotive, Chemical and Fuel Processing, Consumer Products, Electrical Engineering, Food Processing, Pharmaceuticals and Textile and Clothing Processing



Finally, the report will present an analysis of the competitive dynamics of the smart robotics market, including critical success factors such as research and development capability, installed base, branding and ecosystem influence and partnerships. The report will provide profiles of the top 30 manufacturers of smart robotic systems.



Report Includes:

- 25 data tables

- An overview of the global market for smart robotics in manufacturing

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 to 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- A look at key suppliers' and manufacturers' positioning and strategies in the smart robotics market

- Discussion of key application areas, such as automotive, consumer products, chemical processes, and industrial

- Evaluation of competitive dynamics, including critical factors, such as research and development capability

- Company profiles of major players in the market, including Advanced MicroSensors Inc., Banner Engineering Corp., Casco Products Corp., CTS Corp., Delphi Corp., Elobau GmbH & Co. KG and Figaro Engineering Inc.



Summary

While robotics systems are quite common in manufacturing, many of them are inflexible as they have been designed for a perfect fit to the task.However due to advances in measurement science, processor miniaturization, sensor technology and cognitive technology, robotic systems can be made to be much more flexible in application.



In fact, they can operate with a higher degree of precision and flexibility and be applied to a wider array of operations. By implementing robotic systems with these advanced "smart" capabilities, manufacturers can redesign processes and factory floors to accommodate a wide variety of product configurations and services.



Achieving these systems will allow for greater efficiency and cost savings in continuous processes as well as facilitate faster mass customization services.Many governments see these initiatives as a way to revitalize or bolster manufacturing processes and therefore national industries.



For example, the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology sites government studies as follows:



"Robotics is a key transformative technology that can revolutionize manufacturing... the promise of flexible automation and automation for mass customization has not been realized except for special cases Robots [need] to be smarter, more flexible, and able to operate safely in less structured environments shared with human workers."



The advent of the industrial Internet of Things and sister trends such as smart manufacturing and the Industry 4.0 initiatives are driving accelerated development in smart robotics in manufacturing. Globally these initiatives generated investments of REDACTED in 2016, which will increase to REDACTED in 2017 and nearly REDACTED in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED.



