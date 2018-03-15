ATX 3 426 -0,6%  Dow 24 758 -1,0%  Nasdaq 7 041 -0,1%  Euro 1,2380 0,1% 
Societe Generale Deputy CEO Didier Valet Steps Down


(RTTNews) - Societe Generale (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK) said that Didier Valet, deputy Chief Executive Officer, is leaving the Group.

Following a divergence of approaches regarding the management of a specific legal matter, which predates his appointment as deputy Chief Executive Officer, Didier Valet resigned in order to preserve the bank's general interests.

His replacement will be announced shortly. In the meantime, Didier Valet's duties will be taken over by Frédéric Oudéa, Chief Executive Officer. Under his authority, the new management team will pursue the execution of the strategic plan "Transform to grow" 2018-2020, the company said.

