SolarWindow Announces Collaboration with Industry Leader to Pursue High-Volume Production of Electricity-Generating Windows

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: WNDW) announced today that the company has advanced collaboration with one of the world’s leading suppliers of organic photovoltaic materials, used by SolarWindow to coat ordinary glass and turn it into electricity-generating windows. The collaboration with Raynergy Tek supports the company’s pursuit of high-volume production, increased power output, and enhanced transparency of SolarWindow™ products for tall towers and skyscrapers.

Today’s news follows a SolarWindow announcement regarding its Process Integration and Production Agreement with Triview Glass Industries LLC, an award-winning custom glass fabricator located in suburban Los Angeles.

Using its established manufacturing processes and production line, Triview will work to fabricate specific SolarWindow™ electricity-generating glass products at commercial scale by integrating SolarWindow™ coatings, methodologies and technologies. SolarWindow technologies are the subject of a wide-ranging intellectual property portfolio.

Targeting commercial buildings, which consume almost 40% of all the electricity in the United States, the company’s transparent electricity-generating windows could reduce energy costs by up to 50% and achieve a one-year financial payback for building owners, the industry’s fastest financial return, according to independently-validated power and financial modelling.

"Our clear priority is to bring SolarWindow™ electricity-generating products to a $100 billion global market,” stated Mr. John Conklin, President and CEO of SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.

"This collaboration with Raynergy moves SolarWindow closer towards our goal of commercial sales and production, while ensuring a reliable supply of high-performance organic materials and preferred pricing necessary for the production of our electricity-generating glass.”

"We see a viable and wide-open market for electricity-generating glass, and a strong pathway to commercialization for SolarWindow,” stated Dr. Phoebe Tan, Chief Executive Officer of Raynergy Tek. "Raynergy prides itself on contributing to its partners’ success, and we’re pleased to support SolarWindow in the advancement of its innovative products.”

The company is working to fabricate specific SolarWindow™ electricity-generating glass products by integrating its coating processes, methodologies and technologies into established manufacturing processes at Triview, using specialized materials provided by Raynergy.

Raynergy Tek is a world leader in organic photovoltaics (OPV) technology, headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan and backed by several Taiwan Public listed companies. Raynergy focuses on specialty chemical for solution processable OPV technology, specifically Raynergy has demonstrated kilogram scale of specialized polymer production. Furthermore, Raynergy has strong intellectual property position, and places concerted effort on the emerging clean energy market. Its solar application prototyping facility bridges the gap from lab research to manufacturing line.

The Raynergy Innovation Center, located in Hsinchu, Taiwan, develops next-generation materials in chemistry, materials science and device physics, pushing the frontier of photovoltaic technology.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. creates transparent electricity-generating liquid coatings. When applied to glass or plastics, these coatings convert passive windows and other materials into electricity generators under natural, artificial, low, shaded, and even reflected light conditions.

Our liquid coating technology has been presented to members of the U.S. Congress and has received recognition in numerous industry publications. Our SolarWindow™ technology has been independently validated to generate 50-times the power of a conventional rooftop solar system and achieves a one-year payback when modeled on a 50-story building.

