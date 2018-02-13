SolarWindow Announces Collaboration with Industry Leader to Pursue High-Volume Production of Electricity-Generating Windows

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: WNDW) announced today that the
company has advanced collaboration with one of the world’s leading
suppliers of organic photovoltaic materials, used by SolarWindow to coat
ordinary glass and turn it into electricity-generating windows. The
collaboration with Raynergy Tek supports the company’s pursuit of
high-volume production, increased power output, and enhanced
transparency of SolarWindow™ products for tall towers and skyscrapers.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213005032/en/
SolarWindow Announces Collaboration to Pursue High-Volume Production of Electricity-Generating Windows (Photo: SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.)
Today’s news follows a SolarWindow announcement regarding its Process
Integration and Production Agreement with Triview Glass Industries LLC,
an award-winning custom glass fabricator located in suburban Los Angeles.
Using its established manufacturing processes and production line,
Triview will work to fabricate specific SolarWindow™
electricity-generating glass products at commercial scale by integrating
SolarWindow™ coatings, methodologies and technologies. SolarWindow
technologies are the subject of a wide-ranging intellectual property
portfolio.
Targeting commercial buildings, which consume almost 40% of all the
electricity in the United States, the company’s transparent
electricity-generating windows could reduce energy costs by up to 50%
and achieve a one-year financial payback for building owners, the
industry’s fastest financial return, according to
independently-validated power and financial modelling.
"Our clear priority is to bring SolarWindow™ electricity-generating
products to a $100 billion global market,” stated Mr. John Conklin,
President and CEO of SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.
"This collaboration with Raynergy moves SolarWindow closer towards our
goal of commercial sales and production, while ensuring a reliable
supply of high-performance organic materials and preferred pricing
necessary for the production of our electricity-generating glass.”
"We see a viable and wide-open market for electricity-generating glass,
and a strong pathway to commercialization for SolarWindow,” stated Dr.
Phoebe Tan, Chief Executive Officer of Raynergy Tek. "Raynergy prides
itself on contributing to its partners’ success, and we’re pleased to
support SolarWindow in the advancement of its innovative products.”
The company is working to fabricate specific SolarWindow™
electricity-generating glass products by integrating its coating
processes, methodologies and technologies into established manufacturing
processes at Triview, using specialized materials provided by Raynergy.
Raynergy Tek is a world leader in organic photovoltaics (OPV)
technology, headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan and backed by several
Taiwan Public listed companies. Raynergy focuses on specialty chemical
for solution processable OPV technology, specifically Raynergy has
demonstrated kilogram scale of specialized polymer production.
Furthermore, Raynergy has strong intellectual property position, and
places concerted effort on the emerging clean energy market. Its solar
application prototyping facility bridges the gap from lab research to
manufacturing line.
The Raynergy Innovation Center, located in Hsinchu, Taiwan, develops
next-generation materials in chemistry, materials science and device
physics, pushing the frontier of photovoltaic technology.
