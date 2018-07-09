Solaria Introduces PowerXT® 430Wp Module for Commercial Properties

FREMONT, Calif., July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Solaria Corporation, a global provider of solar module technologies, is pleased to announce the latest innovation in its industry-leading efficiency roadmap, the SolariaPowerXT®430Wp, optimized for commercial applications. The PowerXT 430W is now available through Solaria and its leading solar distributors supplying thousands of engineering procurement construction (EPC) professionals and solar installers throughout the U.S. and worldwide. Solaria will be exhibiting at Intersolar N.A., July 10-12, 2018 (booth #7130).

"The demand for aesthetic, high density solar panels has been growing," said Solaria CEO Suvi Sharma. "Solaria's technological innovations bring to market a high value, superior performance product backed by a 25-year product warranty. Businesses and organizations that want to avail themselves of best-in-class photovoltaics will find that PowerXT exceeds their expectations; the sleek all black module delivers an elegant streamlined look and industry-leading efficiency. Our high energy yield technology addresses rooftop space constraints, drives accelerated customer payback – while increasing installers' profitability."

Delivering high power and highly aesthetically-pleasing PV panels, Solaria's patented PowerXT 430W modules maximize system power and performance. "We're very pleased that PowerXT modules are empowering property owners -such as New York's Cornell Tech- to transform their buildings into clean power plants affordably and attractively," added Solaria CEO Suvi Sharma. "Commercial property owners appreciate rooftops and building envelopes that look sleek and sharp. Solaria's aesthetic, highly efficient, and delivers a competitively-priced solution. The PowerXT modules are the most efficient, aesthetic and cost-competitive solar modules on the market today."

"We are pleased to be working in strategic partnership with Solaria," said Neo Solar Power president Andy Shen, "as they're a leading solar technology innovator in the U.S. Solaria is on the leading edge of solar product innovation; we're thrilled that our high performance cells are integrated into their beautifully aesthetic, industry-leading PowerXT modules – deployed in such stellar projects as the net zero energy Cornell Tech campus in New York City."

The PowerXT 430W builds on the success of the PowerXT platform, a solution in great demand among installers and customers. The modules ensure labor savings on racking and system components over other lower wattage modules.

Solaria PowerXT modules are manufactured at the company's recently expanded manufacturing facility in Fremont, California. The all-black, high output modules feature a black back sheet. The proprietary PowerXT platform uses Solaria's advanced cells interconnect and module production processes, significantly boosting power generation and providing outstanding performance. High energy yield PowerXT modules ensure that solar installers maximize power deployment on customer roofs – enabling them to install attractive, cost-effective distributed power plants that accelerate payback period and profitability.

About Solaria

Solaria Corporation is a solar technology company that is paving the way for distributed, clean power generation through optimized solutions for a range of applications. Leveraging its proven core technology, field performance and sophisticated automation, Solaria delivers solutions that address a unique set of requirements for residential and commercial solar markets. Solaria headquarters are in California. For more information, please visit www.solaria.com.

