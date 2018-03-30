SouChe listed Top 50 Chinese Automotive Tech Companies for leading the upgrade of industry

BEIJING, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG published "2017 Top 50 Chinese Leading Automotive Technological Companies" on March 28. SouChe, the leading platform of new retail and new finance in the Chinese automotive industry, stands out from more than 4,000 companies to enter the top 50.

This is the first time that KPMG releases its top 50 list for leading automotive technological companies in China. After 40 years' rapid development, China has become the largest automotive market in the world, with new energy automobiles and intelligently connected automobiles involved in national strategies. In the meantime, leading automotive technologies rise to reform the automotive industry and reshape the competitive landscape at an unprecedented rate.

In its assessment, KMPG evaluated 6 core dimensions, namely, technology and business model innovation, evaluation and capital market recognition, recognition by auto manufacturers, market recognition, financial health and team capability. As a leading platform of new retail and new finance in China, SouChe aims to empower the automotive industry from the very beginning.

After years of painstaking efforts, SouChe now serves over 60% of car dealerships through its SaaS product. This year, SouChe will further empower dealers from the perspectives of personnel management store operation and etc. to help car dealers to improve their overall service capabilities.

The remarkable achievement obtained by SouChe in empowering the automotive industry is also recognized in the capital market. By receiving strategic investment from Ant Financial and Alibaba and establishing strategic collaboration with them to promote new retail and new finance of automobiles, SouChe is devoted to building a seamless and extensive automobile new retail ecosystem, jointly with auto manufacturers and dealers.

Among the various services, SouChe launched the first automotive financing and leasing product "TanGeChe" in China in conjunction with Ant Financial, which has won a big success in the automotive financial industry. The project extends to more than 200 cities to reach 1,700 car dealers within one year, and collaborates with over 20 mainstream auto manufacturers to push innovation in the field of car finance.

The "Tmall Super Test Drive Auto Vendor" project jointly developed and operated by SouChe and Tmall Car has already landed in Shanghai, Nanjing and Guangzhou. "Super Test Drive" solves the pain point of test driving before purchasing a car, and directly promotes revolution in automotive consumption.

After years of painstaking efforts, SouChe is empowering the industry in the full spectrum of new car retail, used car circulation, car finance, car transportation, etc. Entering the "Top 50 Chinese Leading Automotive Technological Companies" is the recognition of achievement obtained by SouChe in empowering the industry, and is also an announcement of accelerated arrangement trend by SouChe. In the future, SouChe will continue to leverage its platform advantages, integrate various resources in depth, and promote the optimization and upgrading of the Chinese automotive industry.

