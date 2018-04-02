Sourced Group Announces Organisational Changes, Expansion of ASEAN Operations

Changes position Sourced for continued global growth

SINGAPORE, SYDNEY, and TORONTO, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourced Group (Sourced), a leading IT consulting firm specialising in large-scale cloud transformations for enterprise clients, is pleased to announce a new organisational structure aimed at better serving its worldwide customer base.

Originally based in Australia and Canada, the company expanded its presence into the Singapore market in July 2017 with a dedicated executive and delivery team that has gone on to engage with leading local enterprises in the financial services and aviation industries. Today the company also announces the further expansion of its Singapore office to meet the needs of its growing base of Southeast Asian clients.

Founded in 2010, Sourced provides professional, project and managed services for securing, migrating and managing the cloud infrastructure of Fortune 500 clients in financial services, aviation, healthcare and other regulated industries.

With the company planning to continue to align itself directly to clients' key operational regions, Sourced recently completed a global strategic roadmap to ensure it positions itself effectively to deliver world-class services to its global clients, and their communities. As a result of the review, the company is announcing the following appointments, effective immediately:

Jonathan Spinks, Founder and Principal Consultant of Sourced, becomes Chief Executive Officer and is based in Toronto, Canada. Jonathan founded the company with the sole focus of helping highly regulated and security conscious enterprises move to the cloud efficiently and effectively. Prior to founding Sourced, Jonathan was a Solutions Architect for financial services clients at Frontline Systems Australia. Before Frontline Systems, Jonathan was with JPMorgan Chase - Asia Pacific, where he headed up the UNIX Systems and Infrastructure Technology Planning functions.

Reporting to Jonathan are three newly created positions of Managing Director for ASEAN, ANZ and North America.

Based in Singapore, John Painter takes on the role of Managing Director for ASEAN. John joined Sourced as a Solutions Architect in 2012 and was promoted to Principal Consultant in 2014. He launched the Singapore office in 2017 as Country Lead. Prior to Sourced, John was a Consulting Engineer for Frontline Systems Australia and Lead Engineer of their High Performance Computing and VFX program.

Salma Datenis, based in Sydney, Australia, assumes the role of Managing Director for ANZ. Salma joined Sourced in 2015 as Cloud Infrastructure Architect and shortly after became Head of Engineering. She became Country Lead for Australia in 2017. Prior to Sourced, Salma was a Technical Systems Integrator at Macquarie Group.

Paul Bertoni, based in Toronto, Canada, becomes Managing Director for North America. Paul joined Sourced in 2016 as Head of Project Services. Prior to Sourced, Paul held several technical leadership and project management positions with companies including Unity Consulting and ICOM, a division of Epsilon Targeting. He began his career as a Technical Support Manager with Bank of Montreal.

"I am delighted with the growth of Sourced and humbled by the daily trust our clients put in our ability to guide them on their cloud journey," says Jonathan Spinks, CEO, Sourced Group. "The organisational changes and operational expansions announced today will allow us to further enhance our offerings and improve our responsiveness to client needs. We have an exceptional team at Sourced and I know they share my excitement as we position ourselves for the future."

"Today we continue to deepen our commitment to Singapore and the ASEAN region," says John Painter, Managing Director, ASEAN. Over the last year we have been privileged to work with some of Singapore's most globally recognized enterprises, helping them build strategy and manage their use of cloud computing. We at Sourced view Singapore as a long term strategic commitment, and we will continue to invest in the region with world class talent, local executive and delivery teams, and a focus on skill transference across our clients, teams, and the broader community."

About Sourced

Sourced Group is a global cloud consultancy that helps enterprises make the most of cloud services with a focus on security, governance and compliance. With offices in Australia, Canada and Singapore, Sourced provides professional services for securing, migrating and managing the cloud infrastructure of large enterprise customers. The company specializes in configuration management, automation, cloud computing and data management for a wide range of industries, including financial services, media, transport and telecommunications companies. Using Sourced's proven deployment frameworks, managed services, and trusted design patterns, the company works with the largest and most security conscious organisations to unlock innovation through cloud computing. www.sourcedgroup.com

