South Korea Bourse May Extend Friday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market headed south again on Friday, one day after it had ended the three-day slide in which it had plummeted almost 40 points or 1.5 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,430-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets if broadly negative thanks to escalating concerns over a trade war between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Friday as losses from the technology stocks and automobile producers were tempered by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index sank 7.94 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 2,429.58 after trading between 2,417.24 and 2,433.97. Volume was 446 million shares worth 6.9 trillion won. There were 492 decliners and 315 gainers.

Among the actives, Samsung Electronics shed 0.70 percent, while SK hynix tumbled 3.14 percent, LG Electronics surged 5.71 percent, Hyundai Motor dropped 0.97 percent, Kia Motors lost 0.93 percent, Naver skidded 1.16 percent, KB Financial added 0.34 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.72 percent, Shinhan Financial climbed 0.90 percent, Woori Bank dipped 0.72 percent, POSCO picked up 0.16 percent, Hyundai Steel was unchanged and Daewoo Shipping jumped 1.64 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks moved sharply lower on Friday when trade war concerns resurfaced. After closing higher for three straight days, the major averages showed a substantial move back to the downside.

The Dow shed 572.46 points or 2.34 percent to 23,932.76, while the NASDAQ lost 161.44 points or 2.28 percent to 6,915.11 and the S&P 500 fell 58.37 points or 2.19 percent to 2,604.47. For the week, the NASDAQ lost 2.1 percent, the S&P slumped 1.4 percent and the Dow slid 0.7 percent.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid renewed trade war concerns after President Donald Trump threatened to impose $100 billion of additional tariffs on Chinese imports.

Negative sentiment was also when the Labor Department said U.S. job growth slowed much more than anticipated in March., while the jobless rate held steady when it was expected to fall.

Stocks saw further downside when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that further gradual increases in interest rates would best promote the Fed's goals of maximum employment and stable prices, eschewing a slower pace of rate hikes.

Crude oil futures fell sharply Friday along with U.S. stocks. The threat of a trade war with China has impacted the U.S. economic outlook, and created demand worries in the oil patch. Nymex May oil futures fell $1.48 to $63.54 a barrel, down 2.3 percent.