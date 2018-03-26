South Korea Bourse May Give Up Support At 2,400 Points

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had picked up almost 8 points or 0.3 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,415-point plateau, and it's looking at another soft start again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be negative on continuing fears of a trade war. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower on Friday and the Asian bourses figure to open the fresh week in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Friday with damage across the board - particularly among the financial and technology stocks.

For the day, the index plummeted 79.26 points or 3.18 percent to finish at 2,416.76 after trading between 2,412.62 and 2,450.40. Volume was 452.53 million shares worth 7.82 trillion won. There were 825 decliners and 53 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial fell 2.93 percent, while Woori Bank plummeted 4.18 percent, Samsung Electronics dropped 3.98 percent, LG Electronics skidded 4.48 percent, SK hynix plunged 6.21 percent, Hyundai Motor shed 0.66 percent, Kia Motors slid 1.88 percent, POSCO tumbled 5.58 percent, Hyundai Steel retreated 2.85 percent, Daewoo Shipbuilding soared 3.49 percent and Hyundai Heavy lost 1.01 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks saw considerable volatility on Friday before ending sharply lower. The Dow tumbled to a four-month closing low, while the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 fell to their lowest closing levels in a month.

The Dow shed 424.69 points or 1.77 percent to 23,533.20, the NASDAQ lost 174.01 points or 2.43 percent to 6,992.67 and the S&P 500 fell 55.43 points or 2.10 percent to 2,588.26. For the week, the Dow fell 5.7 percent, the S&P lost 6 percent and the NASDAQ dove 6.5 percent.

Ongoing trade war concerns weighed on the markets as China said it would impose tariffs of up to $3 billion on U.S. goods in retaliation for tariffs announced by President Donald Trump.

Traders also kept an eye on developments in Washington, where Trump signed a $1.3 trillion government spending bill after indicating he was considering vetoing the legislation.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a jump in durable goods orders, while a separate report saw but a drop in new home sales.