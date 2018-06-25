South Korea Stock Market May Tick Higher On Monday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market had moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the five-day slide in which it had given away almost 135 points or 5.5 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,355-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Monday.

The global forecast is positive thanks mainly to a surge in crude oil prices, while bargain hunting may also be in order. The European and U.S. markets were mostly in the green on Friday and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financials, industrials and technology stocks.

For the day, the index picked up 19.39 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 2,357.22 after trading between 2,320.76 and 2,357.40. Volume was 531 million shares worth 6.5 trillion won. There were 516 decliners and 316 gainers.

Among the actives, KB Financial collected 0.38 percent, while Shinhan Financial was unchanged, Hana Financial perked 1.29 percent, Samsung Electronics gained 0.43 percent, SK hynix climbed 1.13 percent, KEPCO soared 6.08 percent, POSCO advanced 1.33 percent, Hyundai Steel added 0.73 percent, Hyundai Motor spiked 2.36 percent, Kia Motors jumped 1.62 percent and SK Telecom fell 0.41 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks moved mostly higher on Friday, although the NASDAQ ended in the red. The gains by the Dow allowed the blue chip index to avoid its longest losing streak in over forty years.

The Dow added 119.19 points or 0.49 percent to 24,580.89, while the NASDAQ fell 20.14 points or 0.26 percent to 7,692.82 and the S&P 500 rose 5.13 points or 0.19 percent to 2,754.89. For the week, the Dow slumped 2 percent, the NASDAQ lost 0.7 percent and the S&P slid 0.9 percent.

A rally by energy stocks fueled to the strength on Wall Street, as the price of crude oil spiked on news out of the closely watched OPEC meeting in Vienna. Reports said OPEC planned to increase oil production by about 1 million barrels per day, although a specific figure was not provided.

The uncertainty generated by the statement contributed to a sharp increase by the price of crude oil, with crude for August delivery soared $3.04 or 4.6 percent to $68.58 a barrel.

Traders largely shrugged off lingering trade concerns even as President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 20 percent tariff on all cars imported to the U.S. from the European Union.