Southeast Asia's Premier Digital Conference, Wild Digital, Takes It Up a Notch in Its Fourth Comeback With YB Gobind Singh Deo

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Digital, Southeast Asia's premier tech conference, is back for the fourth year running. Bigger and better than ever before, the Wild Digital Southeast Asia 2018 Conference will take place from4-5 July 2018 at Hilton Kuala Lumpur. Powered by Catcha Group, the flagship event is set to wow its audience with speakers such as Gobind Singh Deo (Malaysia's Minister of Communications and Multimedia), Patrick Grove (Co-Founder and Group CEO, Catcha Group), and Saeminh Ahn (Managing Partner, Rakuten Ventures).

YB Gobind Singh Deo, a widely respected Malaysian lawyer and Member of Parliament, was recently appointed to spearhead Malaysia's Ministry of Communications and Multimedia. He will be the focus of a WILD! INSPIRE spotlight session that will discuss his experience as a lawyer and politician, and his views on the rise of the digital economy in the country.

Patrick Grove, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Catcha Group, said, "As YB Gobind's wide portfolio includes driving the nation's digital economy forward, we are thrilled and honoured to have him be part of the Wild Digital agenda. Our vision is to make Wild Digital the platform to nurture the next generation of Southeast Asian disruptors and tech players, positioning the region as the next unicorn hub. I hope that that by bringing the ecosystem together, having great tech leaders share their bold and disruptive ideas, we can take things up a notch -- and that will help us see the next Grab, Go-Jek, or Lazada emerging!"

800+ C-suite level leaders -- including leading entrepreneurs, investors, chief executives, tech-focused government organisations and large corporates -- are expected to attend.

Themed "Inspire. Connect. Disrupt.", the conference will feature more than 70 renowned speakers and experts from various fields in the digital space. Wild Digital includes a fast-paced and specially curated first-class main stage programme with an exciting mix of established industry giants and rising digital disruptors.

New additions to the programme this year include:

a 'Battlefield' round between top coworking space players -- Common Ground (which recently raised US$ 20m in funding) , JustCo and COCOWORK (formerly known as EV Hive ) -- whose founders will present the case for why businesses like theirs are disrupting traditional work environments and infrastructure.

(which recently raised 20m in funding) and (formerly known as ) whose founders will present the case for why businesses like theirs are disrupting traditional work environments and infrastructure. 'Rapid Fire', a fast-paced and interactive session, where the audience will get to ask the speaker any question regarding the business, will feature Joel Neoh from Fave.

This year's speaker line-up includes, amongst others:

SaeMin Ahn , Managing Partner (Rakuten Ventures)

, Managing Partner (Rakuten Ventures) Rebecca Smith , Head of Listings & Capital Markets, APAC ex- China (Nasdaq)

, Head of Listings & Capital Markets, APAC ex- (Nasdaq) Henry Ruiz - CEO, Asia Business (REA Group)

- CEO, (REA Group) Sriram Vaidhya, Head of Trips, Southeast Asia & India (Airbnb)

& (Airbnb) Srijay Ghosh, Director, Investment (Temasek Holdings)

Nicole Tan , Country Director, Malaysia (Facebook)

Wild Digital will be running a 24-hour WILD! Flash Sale where interested attendees pay only US$159 for General Admission tickets (worth US$1500) using the promo code 'WDFSALE'. This sale will run from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, 2 July 2018. Those interested can redeem their tickets with the 'WDFSALE' code here: http://www.wilddigital.com/tickets/12

More information can be found on Wild Digital's website (www.wilddigital.com).

ABOUT CATCHA GROUP

Established in 2004 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Catcha Group is Southeast Asia's leading digital group which builds and invests in disruptive tech companies across emerging markets globally. The Group's historical focus has been on online classifieds, new media and OTT, where it has successfully taken five companies from startup to IPO and created over US$2.0bn+ worth of value. Today, the Group holds over 60 investments, either directly or indirectly as sole, majority or minority shareholders.

Find out more: www.catchagroup.com

ABOUT WILD DIGITAL

Catcha Group started Wild Digital in 2015, with the vision of creating a platform for leaders within the digital ecosystem to come together. Three years later, it has become Southeast Asia's premier tech conference, where these leaders gather to showcase their bold and wild visions for building disruptive businesses. This year, we expect 800 CEOs, founders and investors of leading tech companies from around Southeast Asia to attend our conference themed "Inspire. Connect. Disrupt."

Find out more: www.wilddigital.com

For more information, kindly contact:

Christina Chan

Marketing and Communications, Catcha Group

Email: christina@catchagroup.com

Wild Digital

Email: info@wilddigital.com

*Media interested in covering Wild Digital may email christina@catchagroup.com.

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20180628/2175625-1LOGO

SOURCE Catcha Group