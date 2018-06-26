Space Needle's $100 Million Renovation Nears Completion with Removal of Elevated Work Platform

SEATTLE, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction crews dangled 500 feet above ground over the weekend to remove the last section of the Space Needle's elevated work platform. The platform was needed to install the world's first and only rotating glass floor, a key feature of the Seattle icon's $100 million renovation. The Space Needle has remained open during construction and the public will get the opportunity to walk on the rotating glass floor in mid-July. Watch the full video here:

https://youtu.be/HvcOUx6g8n8. Video credit: Chad Copeland.

The Space Needle's Century Project is a multi-year venture focused on preservation and renovation of the beloved icon. A project several years in the making, the Century Project aims to reveal the historic tower's internal structure and harken back to the original conceptual sketches, all while expanding and improving the Space Needle's iconic views and guest experience. For more information on the renovation, visit www.seewhatsup.space.

About the Space Needle

The Space Needle is the celebrated icon of Seattle, second only to the Eiffel Tower in Paris as the most easily identified global skyline feature. Built for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, it continues to symbolize the leading-edge innovation and technology that the city is known for and serves as a beacon into the future.

