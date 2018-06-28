Speedcast Partners With Kymeta to Deliver KyWay Flat-Panel Terminal to Mobility Markets

Flat-panel Antenna Technology Will Expand Mobility Markets

SINGAPORE, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, today announced a partnership with Kymeta Corporation to develop and roll out product offerings featuring the Kymeta KyWay Terminal, which integrates ground-breaking mTenna™ flat-panel antenna technology.

Under the partnership agreement Speedcast will integrate the Kymeta terminal into the company's industry-leading Speedcast Atlas™ managed service to deliver the latest cutting-edge technology to its customers.

The Kymeta KyWay terminal features an innovative electronically-steered, flat-panel Ku-band antenna. The slim and lightweight profile makes it easy to install in a variety of mobility settings, such as on the top of a yacht or the side of a command vehicle. The KyWay terminal has no moving parts, simplifying maintenance, and eliminates much of the cost and infrastructure required by traditional VSAT antennas, making it an ideal solution for mobility markets.

"A key area of focus for Speedcast is to constantly innovate to provide business value for our customers. The Kymeta KyWay Terminal will bring game-changing technology to many of the market segments that Speedcast serves," said Tim Bailey, Executive Vice President, Products, Marketing, & Business Development, Speedcast. "We're excited to be working with Kymeta to bring this technology to market."

"For nearly 20 years Speedcast has been delivering remote communications solutions to its customers. We are proud to be a partner in the next generation of Speedcast offerings," said David Harrower, Senior Vice President, Global Sales, Kymeta. "We look forward to working with Speedcast to enable end-to-end broadband communications to provide a seamless, always-connected solution."

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully-managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on-the-ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in more than 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

