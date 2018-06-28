Spitzer VW Welcomes 2019 Jetta To Its Showroom

AMHERST, Ohio, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta has finally arrived at the Spitzer VW showroom. For the new model year, the automaker has completely redesigned the popular sedan to be more comfortable for all five passengers as well as return its best fuel economy scores recorded to date. Finally, the 2019 Jetta also features many of the latest VW technology upgrades the manufacturer has available. Overall, this is a very exciting time to see what is available with the help of a Spitzer Volkswagen sales professional. However, some potential customers may be more comfortable with a little more information before they come to the showroom.

The sales team at Spitzer VW put together a couple of online guides to show how the 2019 Jetta will stand up against some of the other vehicles potential buyers may be considering.

One thing that works in the favor of the all-new 2019 VW Jetta is the incredible array of new technology. Drivers will find new and exciting ways to monitor the most important systems included with the new Volkswagen sedan. The most intriguing addition is the VW Digital Cockpit display. This large LCD display located behind the steering wheel will replace traditional analog displays, which is also customizable.

Taking a look at the 2019 VW Jetta and the new Mazda3 sedan reveals an important secret to VW's success. The turbocharged, 1.4-liter, four-cylinder engine used by the 2019 Jetta will return 30 miles per gallon in the city and 40 miles per gallon on the highway. This is significantly more than the Environmental Protection Agency estimates for the 2019 Mazda3.

The 2019 Jetta holds similar advantages when compared to the 2019 Honda Civic. Not only does the new Jetta record better city fuel economy scores than the new Civic, but it also is more than competitive in how much legroom is available to rear passengers.

